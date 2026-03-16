Engelberg Brand Plants Around 2,000 Trees in Tashkent as Part of Urban Greening Initiative

Engelberg planted around 2,000 trees in Tashkent, creating a new 1.5-hectare urban green zone

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Engelberg brand organized a large-scale tree-planting initiative in Tashkent as part of the citywide environmental program Yashil Toshkent, helping expand green infrastructure in the Uzbek capital.The initiative resulted in the creation of a new landscaped green area covering approximately 1.5 hectares in the Yangihayot district. During the event, participants planted around 2,000 tree seedlings, including Crimean pine, oak, and Indian lilac — species selected for their resilience and suitability to the region’s climatic conditions.The selection of tree species was based on soil analysis and local wind patterns, allowing specialists to determine the most suitable plants for the site and improve long-term survival rates in an urban environment. In addition, an irrigation system was organized to support the sustainable growth of the newly planted trees.More than 200 participants took part in the initiative, including representatives of the Engelberg brand, officials of the Yangihayot District administration, environmental specialists, and local residents. The joint effort resulted in the development of a new green zone that will contribute to improving air quality, strengthening the district’s ecological balance, and enhancing the urban landscape.The project forms part of Engelberg’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda. The company supports initiatives aimed at expanding urban green spaces, strengthening environmental stewardship, and promoting sustainable urban development.Urban greening initiatives such as the Yangihayot project play an increasingly important role for rapidly growing cities like Tashkent, where the development of green infrastructure contributes to climate resilience, improved living conditions, and long-term environmental sustainability.About EngelbergEngelberg is a brand specializing in modern window and architectural glazing systems. The brand is part of AKFA Group, one of the largest industrial holdings in Central Asia, operating across multiple sectors including building materials, construction, engineering, and manufacturing. Engelberg products are used in residential and commercial projects across several international markets.

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