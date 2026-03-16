Charles Vermont Continues to Bring Leading International Fashion Brands to UK Shoppers

GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Vermont, an independent womenswear retailer based in Shaw, Greater Manchester, continues to serve as one of the United Kingdom's dedicated stockists of internationally recognised fashion labels. The retailer offers a curated selection of collections sourced from European and international fashion houses, including brands such as Joseph Ribkoff , Robell, Frandsen, Frank Lyman, Dolcezza, and Marble, among others.The retailer's approach centres on sourcing garments from fashion houses that prioritise quality construction and considered design. Charles Vermont stocks a range of product categories, including dresses, trousers, knitwear, jackets, and outerwear. The Robell Trousers and Clothing collection, for example, is available in sizes 8 to 20 and is recognised across Europe for its stretch-fabric construction. Similarly, the Frandsen Clothing Store collection offers outerwear and jackets from the Danish brand, while the Joseph Ribkoff clothing store features the Canadian designer's signature pieces.As an independent retailer, Charles Vermont operates both a physical store in Greater Manchester and an online shop that delivers across the United Kingdom. The business provides next working day delivery on UK mainland orders placed before midday on weekdays, making the collections accessible to customers nationwide. The retailer's online platform carries the same breadth of stock as the physical store, covering a range of international labels that are otherwise difficult to source domestically.Independent fashion retail continues to play a distinct role in the UK market by offering access to specialist brands and personalised service that differs from high-street and department-store models. Charles Vermont's selection process involves direct sourcing from international fashion houses each season, ensuring the range reflects current collections from the brands it carries. This model allows the retailer to maintain a focused edit of womenswear that spans casual, workwear, and occasion dressing.The store's portfolio currently includes more than 20 international labels. Each brand is selected based on fabric quality, fit, and seasonal relevance, with collections updated throughout the year in line with brand release schedules.For further information on Charles Vermont's collections and available brands, visit https://www.charlesvermont.co.uk/

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