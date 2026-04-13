New SOCIETIES Edition Spotlights AI, Wellness and Design in the Shift Toward Intentional Luxury

The fifth edition of the quarterly publication explores the design, technology, luxury and cultural signals shaping hospitality in 2026

This edition of SOCIETIES translates emerging signals in design and technology into actionable ideas, helping high-end hospitality leaders strengthen their positioning and elevate the brand experience” — Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , a leading digital marketing agency serving high-end hospitality brands, has released SOCIETIES QUARTERLY Q1 2026, the fifth edition of its editorial intelligence brief for hospitality leaders. The new issue examines the shifts already shaping luxury hospitality, from AI-powered trip planning and AI’s growing role as back-end service infrastructure to the rise of design-led independent hotels and sophisticated wellness concepts at high-end properties. Rather than simply forecasting trends, the Q1 2026 edition highlights the ideas, brands and operating signals already influencing how hospitality companies design, position and deliver premium guest experiences.This edition argues that luxury hospitality is becoming more intentional, less standardized and more emotionally precise. Design-led independent properties are raising the bar for what modern luxury feels like, while larger brands face growing pressure to avoid sameness. At the same time, technology is proving most valuable when it stays in the background, reducing friction in planning, communication and service delivery without overwhelming the guest experience. Across the issue, Influence Society points to a market where differentiation will come less from visible excess and more from clarity of concept, sensory depth and disciplined execution.“Hospitality brands are no longer competing on aesthetics alone,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “They are competing on clarity, ease and experiences guests actually remember. This edition highlights how some of hospitality’s most important signals are now coming from technology, wellness, design and luxury culture.”Key themes highlighted in the Q1 2026 edition include:- AI is becoming the invisible infrastructure of travel. New tools and platforms show how trip discovery, itinerary creation and booking are shifting toward conversational, AI-assisted experiences.- Design-led properties are redefining what luxury hospitality feels like. Innovative projects, such as a guesthouse in Portugal and a circular bamboo restaurant in Ubud, demonstrate how architecture, craft, and sense of place are becoming central to the guest experience.- Luxury hospitality is increasingly shaped by cross-industry design signals. Examples include a 22,000-square-foot spa at a premium establishment in New York and a 50,000-square-foot floating members’ club concept designed by an automotive design studio.“This edition of SOCIETIES translates emerging signals in design and technology into actionable ideas, helping high-end hospitality leaders strengthen their positioning and elevate the brand experience,” added Felix.By combining hospitality examples with signals from across luxury and culture, SOCIETIES is designed to help hotel leaders start the year with a more focused view of where premium experience is heading. The edition positions the first quarter of 2026 not as a period of speculation, but as a moment to identify the ideas already gaining traction, and the shifts likely to shape brand strategy, guest expectations and experience design in the months ahead.📖 Dive into the detailed insights, download SOCIETIES Q1 2026 About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of marketing, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary establishments craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency enables hospitality professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

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