CASABOT, the AI-Home platform, appoints MODO Technologies as Official Distributor in the UAE to accelerate adoption

CASABOT and MODO partnering to expedite expansion of AI Home in UAE

CASABOT strengthens GCC expansion through MODO Technologies partnership

The AI-Home is the next evolution of intelligent living. Partnering with MODO Technologies enables us to accelerate adoption across the UAE and bring unified intelligence to the built environment.” — Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, CEO of CASABOT

JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWER, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASABOT , the company pioneering the AI-Home infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with MODO Technologies , appointing the Dubai-based automation specialist as its official distributor in the United Arab Emirates.Under the agreement, MODO Technologies will distribute CASABOT’s AI-Home platform across the UAE, enabling real estate developers, system integrators, and technology partners to deploy intelligent environments powered by CASABOT’s orchestration technology.The partnership marks an important step in CASABOT’s regional expansion strategy and reflects the growing demand for intelligent infrastructure across the Gulf region.CASABOT provides a protocol-agnostic intelligence layer capable of orchestrating more than 3,000 connected device brands through a single platform. By solving the fragmentation that has historically limited smart home adoption, CASABOT enables buildings to evolve into AI-driven environments that autonomously manage comfort, efficiency, security, and services.With the UAE rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading markets for smart cities and intelligent buildings, the partnership with MODO Technologies will help accelerate deployments across residential developments, hospitality projects, and commercial properties.Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder and CEO of CASABOT, said:“The UAE continues to lead globally in the adoption of intelligent infrastructure and next-generation living environments. Partnering with MODO Technologies gives us a powerful distribution partner with deep regional expertise and strong relationships across the automation ecosystem. Together we are accelerating the transition from fragmented smart home systems to fully orchestrated AI-Home environments.”Hasaan Kadli, CEO of MODO Technologies, added:“CASABOT represents a new category in intelligent living technology. Its ability to unify thousands of devices under a single AI-driven platform unlocks enormous potential for developers, integrators, and end users. We are proud to partner with CASABOT to bring this innovation to the UAE market.”Through the partnership, MODO Technologies will support the distribution, partner enablement, and deployment of CASABOT solutions across the UAE, working closely with system integrators, developers, and technology partners to introduce a new generation of AI-powered living environments.About CASABOTCASABOT is building the AI-Home, a new digital infrastructure layer that transforms real estate into the next essential utility. The CASABOT platform orchestrates thousands of connected devices through a unified intelligence layer, enabling environments that continuously learn, adapt, and optimize the living experience.CASABOT partners with real estate developers, telecommunications providers, and technology integrators to deploy AI-driven environments globally.More information:About MODO TechnologiesMODO Technologies is a Dubai-based smart automation company specializing in advanced residential and commercial automation systems. The company distributes leading technology brands and provides integrated solutions for developers, system integrators, and smart space projects across the Middle East.More information:

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