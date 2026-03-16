Jobma Announces New Product Updates for Enhanced Hiring Visibility, Speed, and Security

Jobma’s new platform updates introduce enhanced AI interview insights, new assessment tools, and stronger security to streamline hiring.

With every update, we aim to support more confident hiring decisions. Our new product enhancements provide smarter evaluation and automation tools, while raising the bar on security.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI-powered interviewing and assessment platform, recently announced powerful new features and tools to power up hiring. The new tools are designed to enable deeper visibility into interview progress, faster scheduling, and greater security throughout the hiring process.The new platform updates enhance AI interview insights for deeper comparative analysis, enhanced candidate identity verification, and smarter interview scheduling capabilities for efficient and secure hiring workflows.“With every update, our goal is to help employers hire the right people faster, with confidence,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “These enhancements provide hiring teams with intelligent automation tools and clearer visibility into the hiring process, while continuing to raise the bar on security and candidate experience.”The suite of powerful new capabilities includes:> Stronger Candidate Identity Validation: Security remains a top priority for Jobma. The platform now delivers enhanced ID verification with improved accuracy and reliability, helping ensure that the person taking the interview is the same individual invited to participate. It allows candidates to validate their identity directly within the interview workflow, adding an important layer of protection against impersonation and unauthorized participation.> Smarter Candidate Evaluations: The AI evaluation assistant now supports side-by-side candidate comparison, enabling evaluators to review multiple candidates for more confident hiring decisions. Recruiters and hiring managers can compare candidates across skills and experience, interview performance, and more.> New Analytical Dashboard for Recruiters: Jobma has introduced a redesigned, more intuitive dashboard experience for recruiters, for a closer look into interview activity and pipeline health. The new dashboard also supports full customization with flexibility to add, remove, or rearrange sections to prioritize the metrics that matter most to hiring workflows.> Practice Sessions for AI Interviews: Candidates can now explore a guided walkthrough of how the new autonomous interview process works and attempt a practice session before starting the actual AI interview, improving candidate readiness and confidence.> AI Resume Scoring and Summarization: The platform’s AI resume scoring capabilities have been enhanced to provide greater transparency into how candidate profiles are evaluated. Recruiters can now view detailed insights explaining the factors that influenced a candidate’s resume score, including skill alignment and experience relevance.> AI-Powered Interview Setup and Scheduling: Jobma’s Interview Agent got an upgrade - users can now set up live and AI interviews in just a few clicks. Using simple prompts, recruiters can quickly configure interviews by selecting the position, choosing the interview kit, and defining scheduling details without navigating through multiple setup screens.With a smoother platform, improved workflows, and collaboration, these updates focus on accessibility, security, and workflow efficiency.About JobmaJobma’s AI video interviewing platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent hiring automation tools. Trusted by enterprises globally, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless ATS integrations and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

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