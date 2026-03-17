Kuvings Spotlights AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer at Chicago’s Inspired Home Show 2026

A Kuvings demonstrator extracts fresh juice while introducing the slow juicer to visitors at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago. Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus

IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings presented its latest Hands-Free Juicing innovation at The Inspired Home Show 2026, held in Chicago, USA, from March 10 to 12.The exhibition, recognized as one of the most influential housewares trade shows in North America, brought together leading global brands to introduce the newest innovations and trends in home and kitchen appliances.At this year’s event, Kuvings highlighted its flagship Hands-Free Slow Juicer lineup, with the AUTO10 Plus taking center stage. Visitors and industry professionals experienced Kuvings’ latest juicing technology designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and performance in the kitchen.The AUTO10 Plus, previously recognized at the Kitchen Innovation Award 2025 as the Consumers’ Choice winner, attracted strong interest from buyers and industry partners. The product received high evaluations across four key categories—Functionality, Innovation, Product Benefit, and Design—demonstrating Kuvings’ continued commitment to technological excellence and user-centered product development.One of the standout features of the AUTO10 Plus is its large-capacity 135 oz Auto Hopper, allowing users to load a generous amount of ingredients at once. This hands-free design enables consumers to multitask while juicing, improving kitchen efficiency and making the juicing experience more convenient.The juicer is also equipped with a durable stainless steel cutting blade, designed to efficiently process hard and whole ingredients. Its robust structure ensures long-term reliability, while the streamlined design supports easy cleaning and maintenance.In addition, the AUTO10 Plus produces smooth, rich juice with balanced texture, thanks to Kuvings’ refined slow juicing technology. The result is fresh juice that is easy to drink and enjoyed by consumers of all ages.Through its successful participation in The Inspired Home Show 2026, Kuvings further strengthened its presence in the North American market and reaffirmed its position as a global premium brand in the kitchen appliance industry, continuing to introduce advanced juicing technology to consumers around the world.

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