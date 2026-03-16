Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market to Reach US$ 125.8 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 7.9% CAGR

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market 1

Rising adoption of vehicle safety technologies and strict automotive regulations are accelerating global demand for autonomous braking systems

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) market is emerging as a critical segment within the global automotive safety ecosystem. AEB systems automatically detect potential collisions and apply the vehicle’s brakes if the driver fails to react in time, significantly reducing accident severity and improving road safety. Increasing consumer awareness of vehicle safety technologies, combined with stricter regulatory frameworks and the rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, is accelerating the deployment of AEB solutions in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market size is likely to be valued at US$ 73.9 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 125.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2026 and 2033. This expansion is driven by technological advancements in sensors, radar, and camera-based detection systems. Passenger vehicles represent a leading segment due to higher production volumes and safety feature integration by major automotive brands. Geographically, Europe leads the market because of strict vehicle safety regulations and strong adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies across new vehicle models.

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The key players studied in the report include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Hyundai Mobis

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

• Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

• Mando Corporation

• Netradyne

• Valeo S.A.

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market is projected to grow from US$ 73.9 billion in 2026 to US$ 125.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

➤ Increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems in modern vehicles is accelerating the adoption of autonomous emergency braking technologies globally.

➤ Passenger vehicles dominate the market due to strong demand for safety features and continuous technological upgrades by automotive manufacturers.

➤ Europe leads the global AEB market owing to strict automotive safety regulations and strong consumer awareness regarding road safety technologies.

➤ Growing focus on reducing road fatalities and vehicle collisions is encouraging governments and automakers to prioritize AEB deployment.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Low-speed AEBS

• High-speed AEBS

By Technology

• Forward Collision Warning

• Crash Imminent Braking

• Dynamic Brake Support

• Others

By Brake Type

• Disc

• Drum

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

By System Composition

• Camera

• LiDAR

• Perception Processor

• ECU

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Regional Insights

Europe holds a prominent position in the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market due to stringent vehicle safety regulations and strong support for advanced driver assistance technologies. Automotive manufacturers operating in the region are actively incorporating AEB systems into their vehicle portfolios to comply with regulatory standards and safety ratings. Additionally, European consumers demonstrate strong awareness regarding road safety features, encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative braking technologies in both premium and mid-range vehicle segments.

North America and Asia Pacific are also witnessing strong adoption of AEB systems as automotive safety becomes a major priority. In North America, the presence of major automotive manufacturers and technology developers is driving innovation in driver assistance systems. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid market expansion due to increasing vehicle production, growing urbanization, and rising consumer demand for technologically advanced vehicles

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market is the increasing emphasis on vehicle safety and accident prevention. Governments and regulatory authorities across many regions are implementing safety standards that encourage the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems. These regulations are motivating automotive manufacturers to integrate AEB technology as a standard or optional feature in new vehicles. As awareness about road safety grows, consumers are also demanding vehicles equipped with modern safety systems that can prevent collisions.

Another important factor driving market growth is technological advancement in sensors, radar systems, and artificial intelligence-based vehicle detection technologies. Continuous improvements in object recognition and real-time data processing have enhanced the effectiveness of AEB systems. Automotive companies are investing in research and development to improve braking response accuracy and reliability under different driving conditions.

Market Opportunities

The growing transition toward autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles presents a major opportunity for the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market. As automakers move toward higher levels of vehicle automation, AEB technology will become a foundational safety feature integrated into broader autonomous driving platforms. The combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensors will further enhance system efficiency and expand its capabilities in complex driving scenarios.

Another promising opportunity lies in the expansion of AEB technology across emerging automotive markets. Increasing vehicle production, rising middle-class populations, and improving road safety regulations are encouraging manufacturers to introduce advanced safety systems in developing regions. Automakers are also exploring cost-efficient solutions that allow AEB technology to be integrated into a wider range of vehicles. As adoption grows across different vehicle segments and markets, the global AEB industry is expected to witness steady and sustainable expansion.

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Recent Developments:

• In March 2024, an automotive safety technology provider introduced an enhanced AEB system designed to improve pedestrian and cyclist detection capabilities in urban environments.

• In October 2023, a major automotive components manufacturer announced the expansion of its advanced driver assistance systems portfolio with improved emergency braking technology for passenger vehicles.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) market appears promising as the global automotive industry moves toward safer and smarter mobility solutions. Continuous improvements in sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and vehicle connectivity will enhance the reliability and efficiency of AEB systems. Automakers are expected to integrate these technologies more deeply into vehicle safety architectures, ensuring better protection for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

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