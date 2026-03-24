SKNBODY Launches CryoReset™ Duo System to Redefine the Modern Eye Care Routine

The new CryoReset™ Duo System combines a cooling eye wand with a hydrating eye cream to help refresh, depuff, and revive tired-looking eyes.

Eye care should feel refreshing, not routine. CryoReset™ introduces a cooling ritual designed to transform how people care for tired eyes.” — SKNBODY

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKNBODY, a beauty brand known for creating innovative skincare tools and routines, recently announced the launch of the CryoReset™ Duo System, a cooling eye care solution designed to help refresh, depuff, and revive tired-looking eyes.The CryoReset™ Duo System combines a precision cooling eye wand with a hydrating eye cream, creating a simple yet effective routine that enhances the eye care experience. The cooling wand glides smoothly across the under-eye area, delivering a soothing cooling sensation along with gentle vibration massage to help relax the eye area and reduce the appearance of puffiness and fatigue.Paired with the specially formulated eye cream, the system helps support hydration and leave the delicate eye area feeling refreshed and revitalized.“Eye care routines have remained largely unchanged for years,” said a spokesperson from SKNBODY. “With CryoReset™, we wanted to create a new experience that combines cooling therapy with skincare to make eye care both effective and enjoyable.”SKNBODY is known for developing modern skincare solutions that merge functionality with visually engaging routines. The brand previously gained attention for its viral Hair Identifier Spray, designed to highlight peach fuzz before dermaplaning.The CryoReset™ Duo System represents the brand’s continued focus on innovative beauty routines designed for modern consumers and social-first beauty culture.The product is now available through the official SKNBODY website.Learn more:About SKNBODYSKNBODY is a skincare brand focused on creating innovative beauty tools and routines that elevate everyday self-care. The brand develops products designed to simplify skincare while delivering visually satisfying beauty experiences.For more information, visit:

The Future of Under Eye Care | CryoReset

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