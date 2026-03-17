Automotive Integrated Circuits (Auto IC) Market 2026 Rising Vehicle Electrification Strengthening Demand

Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026 Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Share Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Scope

The Business Research Company's Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $45.58 billion in 2025 to $48.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Integrated Chip (IC) market to surpass $67 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Automotive Semiconductor market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $115 billion by 2030, with Auto Integrated Chip (IC) to represent around 58% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Auto Integrated Chip (IC) market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Auto IC Market growth in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the auto integrated chip (IC) market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing vehicle production, growing adoption of ADAS and infotainment systems, rising semiconductor manufacturing investments, expanding automotive electronics supply chains, supportive government policies, and growing focus on EV and hybrid integration across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Auto IC Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the auto integrated chip (IC) market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), rising production of electric and hybrid vehicles, expansion of semiconductor design and fabrication facilities, growing investment in automotive infotainment and connectivity solutions, supportive federal initiatives for EV and smart vehicle technologies, and continuous innovation in automotive chip technologies across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Auto IC Market In 2030?

The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by product type into microcontrollers, power amplifiers, sensor integrated circuit (IC), battery management integrated circuit (IC), and analog integrated circuit (IC). The microcontrollers market will be the largest segment of the auto integrated chip (IC) market segmented by product type, accounting for 39% or $26 billion of the total in 2030. The microcontrollers market will be supported by the increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, rising need for real-time vehicle control and automation, expanding integration of infotainment and connectivity features, continuous innovation in automotive electronics, and increasing production of smart and connected vehicles.The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by technology type into analog technology, digital technology, mixed-signal technology, embedded technology, and discrete technologies.The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), luxury vehicles.The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by sales channel into original equipment manufacturers (OEM), aftermarket, distributors, online retail, and direct sales.The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by application into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, powertrain, body electronics, safety, and other applications.

The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by technology type into analog technology, digital technology, mixed-signal technology, embedded technology, and discrete technologies.

The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), luxury vehicles.

The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by sales channel into original equipment manufacturers (OEM), aftermarket, distributors, online retail, and direct sales.

The auto integrated chip (IC) market is segmented by application into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, powertrain, body electronics, safety, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Auto IC Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the auto integrated chip (IC) market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Auto IC Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global auto integrated chip (IC) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape in-vehicle electronics, automotive safety and comfort systems, connectivity frameworks, and innovation across global smart mobility and semiconductor ecosystems.

Growing Demand For In-Vehicle Infotainment Solutions - The growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the auto integrated chip (IC) market by 2030. The growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment solutions drives the automotive integrated circuit (Auto IC) market by requiring advanced semiconductor components to support complex audio, video, navigation, and connectivity features. As consumers seek enhanced entertainment and real-time information in their vehicles, manufacturers increasingly rely on Auto ICs to manage these functions efficiently. These circuits ensure seamless integration of multiple systems, delivering high performance and reliability. Additionally, the trend toward connected and smart vehicles amplifies the need for sophisticated ICs capable of handling large data processing and communication tasks. Consequently, this rising consumer expectation directly fuels the adoption and innovation of Auto ICs in modern vehicles. As a result, the growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment solutions is anticipated to contributing to 2.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Consumer Demand For Enhanced Vehicle Safety And Comfort - The rising consumer demand for enhanced vehicle safety and comfort is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the auto integrated chip (IC) market by 2030. Rising consumer demand for enhanced vehicle safety and comfort acts as a key driver for the automotive integrated circuit (Auto IC) market by increasing the need for advanced electronic systems. Auto ICs enable features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, airbag management, and climate control, all of which improve safety and passenger comfort. As consumers expect smarter, more reliable, and responsive vehicles, manufacturers adopt sophisticated ICs to integrate and manage these functions efficiently. These circuits support real-time data processing from sensors and controllers, ensuring precise operation of safety and comfort systems. Consequently, growing expectations in safety and comfort accelerate the development and deployment of Auto ICs across modern vehicles. Consequently, rising consumer demand for enhanced vehicle safety and comfort is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Smart Mobility And Shared Transportation - The growth in smart mobility and shared transportation is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the auto integrated chip (IC) market by 2030. The growth in smart mobility and shared transportation drives the automotive integrated circuit (Auto IC) market by creating a demand for advanced electronic systems that support connected and autonomous vehicle operations. Auto ICs are critical for managing navigation, fleet tracking, ride-sharing platforms, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. As cities adopt intelligent transport solutions and shared mobility services expand, vehicles require reliable, high-performance ICs to process data in real time and ensure safety, efficiency, and seamless connectivity. These circuits also help optimize energy management and system coordination in electric and autonomous fleets. Therefore, the rise of smart mobility and shared transportation directly fuels the adoption of sophisticated Auto ICs. Therefore, the growth in smart mobility and shared transportation is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Auto IC Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the microcontrollers market, the power amplifiers market, the sensor integrated circuit (IC) market, the battery management integrated circuit (IC) market, and the analog integrated circuit (IC) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $19 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, rising demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), growing integration of infotainment and connectivity solutions, continuous innovation in automotive electronics, expanding focus on vehicle energy efficiency, and increasing production of smart and connected vehicles globally. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving automotive safety, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting next-generation vehicle technologies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader automotive semiconductor industry.

The microcontrollers market is projected to grow by $8 billion, power amplifiers market by $1 billion, the sensor integrated circuit (IC) market by $3 billion, the battery management integrated circuit (IC) market by $2 billion, and the analog integrated circuit (IC) market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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