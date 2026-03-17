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The Business Research Company's Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2026 Electrified Mobility Driving Battery Innovation

Expected to grow to $35.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market to surpass $96 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market in 2030, valued at $49 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The exponential growth can be attributed to aggressive government electrification policies, large-scale investments in battery manufacturing capacity, rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, strong presence of leading battery producers and automotive OEMs, favourable incentives for clean mobility adoption, and rising consumer demand for affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The exponential growth can be attributed to strong government mandates supporting new energy vehicles, large-scale investments in domestic battery manufacturing, rapid expansion of local plug-in hybrid vehicle production, continuous improvements in battery energy density and safety standards, well-established electric mobility supply chains, and rising consumer adoption of cost-effective and fuel-efficient vehicles across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market In 2030?

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by battery type into lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, sodium-ion battery, and other battery types. The lithium-ion battery market will be the largest segment of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market segmented by battery type, accounting for 60% or $57 billion of the total in 2030. The lithium-ion battery market will be supported by the high energy density, longer driving range, rapid charging capability, falling battery costs, expanding manufacturing capacity, continuous improvements in battery safety and durability, strong adoption across mass-market and premium plug-in hybrid vehicle models, and increasing investments in advanced battery materials and cell design technologies.The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by capacity into below 10 kWh, 10–20 kWh, 20–30 kWh, and above 30 kWh.The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by sales channel into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket.The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by application into personal use, public transportation, corporate fleets, ride-sharing services, other applications.The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by end use into automotive industry, energy and power industry, research and development institutions.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by capacity into below 10 kWh, 10–20 kWh, 20–30 kWh, and above 30 kWh.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by sales channel into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by application into personal use, public transportation, corporate fleets, ride-sharing services, other applications.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market is segmented by end use into automotive industry, energy and power industry, research and development institutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market leading up to 2030 is 34%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape vehicle electrification strategies, battery technology innovation, manufacturing scalability, regulatory compliance frameworks, and sustainability-focused mobility ecosystems.

Advancements In Lithium-Ion Battery Technology - The advancements in lithium-ion battery technology are expected to become a key growth driver for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market by 2030. Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology act as a major driver for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) battery market by enhancing energy density, extending driving range, and improving overall efficiency. These innovations reduce battery weight and cost while increasing charging speed and lifecycle performance. Improved thermal management and safety features further boost consumer confidence in hybrid vehicles. As manufacturing processes become more efficient, production scalability and affordability rise. Together, these technological improvements accelerate the adoption of PHEVs and strengthen market growth. As a result, the advancements in lithium-ion battery technology are anticipated to contributing to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles - The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market by 2030. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is a major driver for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) battery market, as consumers and manufacturers increasingly prioritize reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions. PHEV batteries enable vehicles to operate partly or fully on electric power, significantly improving overall fuel economy. Governments promoting fuel efficiency standards further accelerate the adoption of PHEVs, boosting battery demand. As fuel prices fluctuate, consumers view PHEVs as a cost-effective alternative to conventional vehicles. Consequently, the shift toward energy-efficient mobility continues to strengthen market growth for advanced PHEV battery technologies. Consequently, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Government Incentives For Hybrid Mobility - The rising government incentives for hybrid mobility is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle battery market by 2030. Rising government incentives for hybrid mobility act as a key driver for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) battery market by boosting consumer adoption and accelerating vehicle production. Subsidies, tax benefits, and purchase rebates lower the upfront cost of PHEVs, making them more affordable to a wider audience. These incentives also encourage automakers to invest in advanced battery technologies to meet growing demand and regulatory goals. Additionally, supportive policies for charging infrastructure and local battery manufacturing strengthen market growth. Overall, government initiatives create a favorable ecosystem that enhances both production and innovation in PHEV batteries. Therefore, the rising government incentives for hybrid mobility is projected to contribute to approximately 1.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lithium-ion battery market, the lead-acid battery market, the sodium-ion battery market, and the other battery types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $74 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, continuous advancements in battery efficiency and energy density, expansion of large-scale battery manufacturing capacity, and strong policy support for clean mobility and electrification. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on sustainable transportation, reduction of carbon emissions, and strengthening of electric mobility ecosystems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader new energy vehicle and battery technology industry.

The lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow by $44 billion, lead-acid battery market by $15 billion, the sodium-ion battery market by $2 billion, and the other battery types market by $13 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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