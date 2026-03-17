multi-purpose frigate market trends multi-purpose frigate market share analysis multi-purpose frigate market opportunities

The Business Research Company's Multi-Purpose Frigate Market 2026 Naval Defense Expansion Supporting Global Demand

Expected to grow to $28.25 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Multi-Purpose Frigate market to surpass $26 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Warship And Naval Vessels market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $126 billion by 2030, with Multi-Purpose Frigate to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Multi-Purpose Frigate market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the multi-purpose frigate market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising regional maritime security tensions, expanding naval modernization programs, increasing defense budgets across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, growing focus on indigenous warship production, and strategic efforts to enhance blue-water naval capabilities and protect critical sea lanes of communication.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Multi-Purpose Frigate Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the multi-purpose frigate market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to sustained naval fleet modernization initiatives, increasing investments in next-generation surface combatants, rising focus on integrated air and missile defense systems, expansion of blue-water operational capabilities, and strong defense procurement support for advanced, multi-mission warship development programs across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market In 2030?

The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by type into general purpose frigate, multi-mission modular frigate, anti-submarine frigate, anti-air warfare frigate, land-attack frigate, stealth-optimized frigate. The multi-mission modular frigate market will be the largest segment of the multi-purpose frigate market segmented by type, accounting for 34% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The multi-mission modular frigate market will be supported by the increasing underwater security threats, rising deployment of advanced submarines across major naval powers, growing investments in sonar and maritime surveillance technologies, expansion of blue-water naval operations, integration of advanced torpedo and anti-submarine missile systems, and strategic emphasis on safeguarding critical sea lanes and maritime infrastructure.The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by combat system into offensive weapon systems, defensive missile systems, torpedo launch systems, gun and artillery modules, command and control systems, and countermeasure dispersion systems.The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by mission capability into anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), electronic warfare (EW), maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, mine countermeasure and escort operations.The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by end user into naval forces, coast guards, and other end users.

The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by combat system into offensive weapon systems, defensive missile systems, torpedo launch systems, gun and artillery modules, command and control systems, and countermeasure dispersion systems.

The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by mission capability into anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), electronic warfare (EW), maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, mine countermeasure and escort operations.

The multi-purpose frigate market is segmented by end user into naval forces, coast guards, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the multi-purpose frigate market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Multi-Purpose Frigate Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global multi-purpose frigate market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance naval combat capabilities, accelerate fleet modernization programs, strengthen maritime security infrastructure, and support the integration of advanced and unmanned naval technologies.

Growing Investment In Advanced Warship Systems - The growing investment in advanced warship systems is expected to become a key growth driver for the multi-purpose frigate market by 2030. Rising investments in advanced warship systems are significantly propelling the growth of the multi-purpose frigate market. Naval forces are increasingly allocating resources to integrate state-of-the-art technologies including advanced radar and sonar systems, precision-guided missile platforms, and secure communication networks into modern frigates. These enhancements improve combat effectiveness, survivability, and overall operational performance. As a result, the growing investment in advanced warship systems is anticipated to contributing to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Defense Budgets - The increasing defense budgets is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the multi-purpose frigate market by 2030. Rising defense budgets significantly increase government investment in naval capabilities, including multi-purpose frigates. With expanded funding, navies can procure advanced warships featuring state-of-the-art weapon systems, sensors, and propulsion technologies. This results in a higher volume of new ship orders as well as modernization and upgrade programs for existing fleets. Defense modernization initiatives, backed by stronger financial support, often emphasize versatile platforms such as frigates that can execute a wide range of missions. As a result, the multi-purpose frigate market benefits from sustained growth as nations strengthen and modernize their naval forces. Consequently, the increasing defense budgets is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Unmanned Naval Vehicles- The rising adoption of unmanned naval vehicles is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the multi-purpose frigate market by 2030. The increasing deployment of unmanned naval vehicles (UNVs) is accelerating growth in the multi-purpose frigate market, as modern frigates are being designed to seamlessly integrate with drones, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). These frigates function as central command-and-control platforms, managing surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike missions in coordination with unmanned assets. Such integration improves operational effectiveness, extends mission endurance, and minimizes risks to personnel. As naval forces continue to invest in autonomous and unmanned technologies, the demand for advanced, multi-role frigates capable of deploying and supporting these systems is rising, thereby driving market expansion. Therefore, the rising adoption of unmanned naval vehicles is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Multi-Purpose Frigate Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the general purpose frigate market, the multi-mission modular frigate market, the anti-submarine frigate market, the anti-air warfare frigate market, the land-attack frigate market, and the stealth-optimized frigate market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising defense expenditures, increasing naval fleet modernization initiatives, advancements in missile, radar, and stealth technologies, growing maritime security concerns, and the expanding integration of unmanned and network-centric warfare capabilities. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing naval combat readiness, strengthening maritime surveillance and deterrence capabilities, improving operational flexibility across multi-domain missions, and supporting long-term strategic defense objectives, fueling transformative growth within the broader global naval defense industry.

The general purpose frigate market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the multi-mission modular frigate to grow by 3 billion, the anti-submarine frigate market by $3 billion, the anti-air warfare frigate market by $1 billion, the land-attack frigate market by $0.3 billion, the stealth-optimized frigate market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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