The British International School of Jeddah partners with 8billionideas to strengthen future-ready learning

David Harkin, CEO and Founder, 8billionideas - 1 million young minds supported BISJ joins forces with 8billionideas

Leading Saudi school joins forces wioth global education company 8billionideas to deliver key future-ready life schools to students

Our partnership with 8billionIdeas allows us to extend learning beyond traditional settings and empower students to think creatively, act confidently, and make a meaningful impact.” — Helen Olds, School Director, BISJ

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British International School of Jeddah (BISJ) has announced a new strategic partnership with global education company 8billionideas, marking the organisation’s first school partnership in Jeddah and a significant step in its expansion within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing students not only for academic success, but for life beyond examinations – developing the skills, mindsets and confidence required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.The collaboration has been designed to complement BISJ’s British curriculum, including IPC, IGCSE and the IB Diploma Programme, embedding future-focused learning in a way that supports existing teaching practice and educational values rather than replacing them.Through the partnership, BISJ students will develop core capabilities such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, problem-solving and adaptability, alongside their academic studies.The programme also supports teachers, equipping them with structured frameworks and resources to integrate skills-based learning meaningfully into classroom practice.Located in the Al-Mohammadiyah District of Jeddah, BISJ is a private, co-educational international school serving a highly diverse community of more than 1,400 students representing over 60 nationalities.The school’s leadership-led approach to innovation ensures that new initiatives are carefully aligned with its educational mission and long-term strategy.The partnership sits within the wider context of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which places strong emphasis on education, skills development, youth empowerment and the preparation of young people for the future workforce.Across the Kingdom, schools are increasingly focused on ensuring students graduate with both academic excellence and the practical skills needed to contribute positively to society.“At BISJ, we are committed to providing learning experiences that prepare students for a rapidly changing world,” said Helen Olds, School Director at BISJ.“Our partnership with 8billionIdeas allows us to extend learning beyond traditional settings and empower students to think creatively, act confidently, and make a meaningful impact.”David Harkin, Founder and CEO of 8bilionideas, added: “We are delighted to be working with The British International School of Jeddah as we expand our work across the Kingdom.“Saudi Arabia is placing a strong focus on preparing young people for the future, and partnerships like this help ensure students develop not only academic knowledge but the confidence, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.”8billionideas is a global education company headquartered in the UK and the UAE, working with schools, governments and organisations in more than 25 countries, and reaching over one million young people worldwide.The company’s award-winning Critical Curriculum covers eight key pillars comprising entrepreneurship, careers literacy, wellbeing, leadership, performance, financial literacy, sustainability, and technology, and is designed to help learners develop confidence, purpose and real-world understanding.By partnering with 8billionideas, BISJ is reinforcing its commitment to a balanced education model – one that nurtures academic achievement while also developing the skills and mindset students need to succeed in higher education, careers and life beyond school.Further details on the partnership and its implementation will be shared in due course.

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