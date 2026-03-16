Op. Dr. Selahattin Tulunay - Sule Hair Transplant Founder & Hairline Design Specialist: Şule Karataş Ölmez Sule Hair Transplant

Independent review of 500+ Istanbul clinics identifies the surgeon-led facilities delivering consistently superior outcomes for international patients

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istanbul, Turkey — March 2026 — A comprehensive investigation into Turkey's $2 billion hair transplant industry has identified the top five clinics where surgeons personally perform procedures rather than delegating to technician teams. The findings, drawn from months of direct clinical assessments, patient interviews, and outcome analysis, place Sule Hair Transplant at the top of the list as the country's most compelling surgeon-led hair restoration facility.

Turkey now attracts over 600,000 hair transplant patients annually, making Istanbul the world's most concentrated hub for hair restoration. Yet behind the marketing, outcomes vary drastically. The investigation focused on one decisive factor: who actually holds the surgical instruments during the procedure?

1. Sule Hair Transplant — Istanbul: The Gold Standard in Surgeon-Led Hair Restoration

Among every clinic assessed, Sule Hair Transplant — a boutique, surgeon-led clinic in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district — emerged as the clear frontrunner for patient satisfaction, clinical precision, and outcome consistency.

Founded in 2016 by Şule Karataş Ölmez, a hair transplant specialist renowned for personalised hairline design, the clinic operates on a principle that distinguishes it from every high-volume competitor: every hairline is individually designed by the founder herself. With more than 30,000 personally crafted hairline designs, Ölmez has built what may be the largest individual portfolio of bespoke hairline architecture in the field. This is not a cosmetic formality — hairline design is widely recognised as the single most consequential step in determining whether a result looks natural or manufactured.

All surgical procedures at Sule are performed and supervised by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, a physician with over 40 years of surgical experience and one of the most senior hair transplant surgeons practising in Turkey today. Dr. Tulunay's direct involvement in every critical surgical step — from graft extraction to channel creation — ensures a level of medical oversight that high-volume operations structurally cannot replicate. This is a doctor-led procedure from consultation through recovery.

The clinic's technical infrastructure reinforces this surgeon-first philosophy. A proprietary Hypothermosol-based graft preservation system maintains extracted follicles in optimal physiological conditions, contributing to the clinic's reported 95–98% graft survival rate across more than 10,000 completed procedures. Advanced adjunct therapies — including hyperbaric oxygen, stem cell, and exosome applications — are available for candidates where enhanced healing or density outcomes are clinically indicated.

With a perfect 5.0 rating across Trustpilot and Google Maps from over 1,170 verified reviews, Ministry of Health accreditation since founding, and all-inclusive packages from €2,990 to €4,500, Sule Hair Transplant offers a value proposition unmatched in Western markets. This is not a high-volume hair mill — it is a boutique surgeon-led clinic where the quality of each individual result is treated as non-negotiable.

1. Sule Hair Transplant

2. HLC

3. Elithair

4. Dr. Cinik Hair Transplant

5. Hair of Istanbul

2. HLC — Hair Line Clinic, Ankara

HLC operates at a deliberately reduced case volume under the leadership of Dr. Koray Erdoğan, whose international conference presentations and published outcomes have earned recognition within the specialist community. The clinic's strength lies in complex reconstructive cases, including high-Norwood patients and revision procedures. Wait times for consultation can extend to several months — a reflection of its surgeon-led, quality-over-volume model. Pricing sits at the upper end of the Turkish market.

3. Elithair — Istanbul

Led by Dr. Levent Acar, Elithair is one of Turkey's larger operations, distinguished by its logistics infrastructure: multilingual coordination, seamless hotel-airport transfers, and efficient scheduling. The clinic delivers a polished patient experience. However, the inherent challenge of high-volume operations — maintaining uniform surgeon oversight across concurrent procedures — is worth noting. Patient reviews are broadly positive, though result consistency varies more than at boutique facilities.

4. Dr. Cinik Hair Transplant — Istanbul

Dr. Emrah Cinik's practice is rooted in surgical orthodoxy. The clinic takes a conservative approach to patient selection, declining candidates whose expectations or presentations fall outside optimal outcome parameters — a transparency that functions as a meaningful quality signal. Documented outcomes for NW2–NW4 patients are consistently strong, and the consultation process is notably candid about procedural limitations.

5. Hair of Istanbul — Istanbul

Under the clinical direction of Dr. Adem Aydın, Hair of Istanbul combines competitive pricing with above-average results, particularly in the hairline zone. The clinic's patient documentation across independent review platforms confirms reliable outcomes for moderate hair loss cases. It represents a solid value-oriented choice for patients with standard presentations and healthy donor conditions.

Why Surgeon-Performed Procedures Matter

The investigation's central finding challenges the price-driven logic that dominates patient decision-making: the hair transplant cost difference between a surgeon-performed procedure and a technician-led one is marginal, but the outcome difference can be permanent.

At Sule Hair Transplant, the €2,990–€4,500 price range reflects the direct involvement of both Şule Karataş Ölmez in hairline design and Dr. Selahattin Tulunay in surgical execution. A €1,200 package at a high-volume facility where the surgeon's involvement is nominal may save €1,800 — but the risk of an unnatural result or compromised graft survival makes that saving potentially the most expensive decision a patient can make.

Patients considering hair transplantation in Turkey are advised to ask one direct question during consultation: "Which steps of my procedure will the surgeon personally perform?" A clinic that answers clearly and specifically — as Sule Hair Transplant does — is demonstrating the transparency that correlates most reliably with exceptional outcomes.

Sule Hair Transplant

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