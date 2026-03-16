Dr. Adrian Dove has officially endorsed Bishop Leroy Guillory's candidacy for Mayor of Compton.

Bishop Leroy Guillory candidate for Mayor of Compton receives the endorsement of Civil Rights Icon Dr. Adrian Dove, who dedicated his life to equality for all

I am pleased to share that Dr. Adrian Dove has officially endorsed my candidacy for Mayor of Compton.” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "I am pleased to share that Dr. Adrian Dove has officially endorsed my candidacy for Mayor of Compton."Dr. Dove, the Chairman and CEO of the Los Angeles Kingdom Day Parade—the nation's largest and longest-running celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—stated: “Bishop Guillory will be a great Mayor to lead Compton, and the City of Compton needs a strong leader now more than ever!”A graduate of Compton High School and the Harvard University Graduate School, the 90-year-old Dr. Dove has a distinguished history of service. His pioneering career includes working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to register Black voters in the rural South, serving in the Korean War, and working under four presidential administrations during a decade at the White House Office of Management and Budget."I am honored to have the support of such a dedicated community leader and civil rights pioneer as we work together for the future of Compton."Bishop Guillory has 39 years of experience of Public Service as Chairman of Boards and other Commissions ranging from City, County, State, National and International Organizations.NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATIONS & AFFILIATIONS and POSITIONS HELD*Ombudsman General ~ Ombudsman International / National Ombudsman*Archbishop ~ Archdiocese of North America Unitarian Universalist Church*Past Vice President and Founders ~ Lions Club International (Beverly Hills)*Lifetime Member ~ (UNA-USA) United Nations Association –United States of America*Lifetime Member ~ (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary*Lifetime Member ~ (NOBLE) National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives*Lifetime Member (NABCJ) The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.*Lifetime Member ~ (NAACP) National Association Advancement of Colored People*Lifetime Member ~ (ACLU) American Civil Liberties Union*Member ~ (ABA) American Bar Association*Member ~ (SPLC) Southern Poverty Law Center*Member ~ (NPC) National Press Club Washington DC*Member ~ (IAPP) INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION of PRESS PHOTOGRAPHERS*Member ~ (UJPA) United Journalists & Photographers Associations*Commissioner and Lifetime Member ~ (CCHR) Citizens Commission on Human Rights International*Former Deputy Mayor ~ Lynwood Mayor Robert Henning, Ret.*Former City of Compton Commissioner -Chairman of the Personnel Board and Chairman of the Public Safety*Past President ~ Rusk County NAACP*Past President ~ Boy Scouts of America - African American Outreach Foundation (East Texas)*Past President ~ Friends of the Library - Wiley College ‘Home of the Great Debaters’*Founder and Past President ~ (JAY-CEES) Junior American Youth for Community Excellence and Education*Past Executive Board Member ~ (LASDCC) Los Angeles County Sheriff Clergy Council*Past President ~ Texas Collaborator (DOJ-CRS) U. S. Department of Justice Community Relations Services*Past Vice President ~ (BAPAC) Black Americans Political Association of California (South Bay)

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