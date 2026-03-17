Most Business Emails Are Indistinguishable From Phishing. SSL Dragon’s New Mark Certificates Change That

With fewer than 5% of domains enforcing DMARC and BIMI adoption below 6%, SSL Dragon launches DigiCert VMC and CMC certificates to close the email trust gap.

The average inbox gives recipients no way to tell whether an email is from the real sender or someone impersonating them. Mark Certificates close that gap.” — Roman Munteanu, SSL Dragon

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 3.8 million phishing attacks recorded globally in 2025 and fewer than 5% of the world’s most-visited domains enforcing a DMARC reject policy, most businesses send emails that are visually indistinguishable from the impersonation attempts targeting their brand. SSL Dragon , a San Jose-based provider of SSL certificates and digital security solutions, has launched DigiCert Mark Certificates to address this gap. The new offering includes two certificate types designed to bring BIMI-compliant brand authentication to businesses of all sizes.Mark Certificates authenticate a company’s brand logo and enable it to display next to the sender name in Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Apple Mail, and other BIMI-supporting inboxes. A Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) requires a registered trademark and unlocks the Gmail blue authenticated checkmark, a trust signal exclusive to VMC holders. The Common Mark Certificate (CMC) extends BIMI logo display to organizations without a registered trademark, requiring only 12 months of documented prior logo use.The distinction matters because BIMI compliance was previously out of reach for many organizations. Until Google announced CMC support in September 2024, displaying a verified brand logo in Gmail required trademark registration, a process that can take over a year and cost thousands in legal fees. The CMC removes that barrier, making BIMI accessible to SMBs and startups that have not yet completed the trademark process.“The average inbox gives recipients no way to tell whether an email is from the real sender or someone impersonating them,” said Roman Munteanu, CEO and Founder of SSL Dragon. “No logo, no verification badge. Just a generic initial or blank avatar. That’s the gap attackers exploit, and it’s the gap Mark Certificates close. With BIMI adoption still below 6% of all domains, the businesses that implement it now gain a measurable edge in trust and visibility over those that don’t.”Both certificates are issued by DigiCert, the first Certificate Authority accredited under the BIMI standard maintained by the AuthIndicators Working Group. DigiCert remains one of the few Mark Verifying Authorities recognized by every major email provider that supports BIMI. The validation process mirrors Extended Validation (EV) SSL standards, including organizational identity verification and, for VMCs, trademark confirmation with recognized intellectual property offices such as the USPTO, EUIPO, or WIPO.Through SSL Dragon, VMCs start at $1,049 per year on a three-year plan, and CMCs start at $799 per year. Both are available as multi-year subscriptions. The certificates carry a maximum validity period of 397 days, identical to TLS/SSL certificates, and require DMARC enforcement at the organizational domain level as a prerequisite for issuance.The scale of the email impersonation problem continues to grow. Industry reports show that over half of all malicious emails in 2025 impersonated trusted brands, while AI-generated phishing content has made fraudulent messages nearly indistinguishable from legitimate business correspondence. At the same time, BIMI adoption remains below 6% of all domains globally, meaning the vast majority of organizations still send emails with no verified branding and no visual way for recipients to confirm sender authenticity before opening a message.The launch aligns with tightening email authentication requirements across the industry. Google and Yahoo began mandating DMARC records for bulk senders in February 2024, and enforcement continues to expand. Organizations that have already invested in DMARC enforcement to maintain deliverability are now positioned to take the final step toward BIMI compliance. Research indicates that emails displaying a verified brand logo through BIMI see engagement increases of 10% or more, alongside measurable improvements in brand recall.Full requirements, pricing, and a comparison of VMC and CMC certificates are available on the SSL Dragon DigiCert Mark Certificates page About SSL Dragon: SSL Dragon is a US-headquartered web security provider dedicated to making digital trust accessible. As a platinum partner of major Certificate Authorities, including Sectigo and DigiCert, SSL Dragon serves over 13,000 clients globally, providing streamlined SSL management, malware protection, and enterprise PKI solutions. For more information, visit www.ssldragon.com

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