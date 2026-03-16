Omni Media Consulting Expands Team by 66 Percent to Support Growing Demand for Strategic Marketing Consulting

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The marketing consulting firm expands its team to strengthen capabilities in digital strategy, revenue growth, and data-driven marketing consulting.

Expanding our team strengthens our ability to support organizations seeking structured, data-driven marketing strategies and integrated digital growth frameworks.” — Sucharitha Venkatesh

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Media Consulting, a marketing consulting firm, expands its team by 66 percent to better support organizations seeking marketing transformation and growth, reinforcing its commitment to client success.Founded in November 2023, Omni Media Consulting works with organizations seeking structured marketing frameworks designed to improve marketing efficiency, strengthen digital presence, and support sustainable revenue growth through integrated marketing strategies. The recent team expansion increases the firm's operational capacity across several key consulting areas, including digital strategy development, search engine optimization, performance marketing, data analytics, and integrated marketing campaign planning, enabling better support for client needs.As organizations continue to invest heavily in marketing channels, many face challenges aligning marketing technology, analytics, and campaign execution within a unified strategy. Omni Media Consulting focuses on addressing these challenges by helping organizations build structured marketing systems that integrate customer journey mapping, marketing analytics, and performance optimization. The firm's expanded team structure allows Omni Media Consulting to support a growing portfolio of consulting engagements while continuing to strengthen its expertise in marketing technology integration, campaign optimization, and data-driven marketing analysis. The additional capacity enables Omni Media Consulting to expand support for organizations seeking to modernize marketing operations, improve customer acquisition strategies, and develop scalable digital marketing infrastructures.Omni Media Consulting provides consulting services across strategic areas, including digital transformation, revenue growth, search engine optimization, social media strategy, website development, marketing automation, and data analytics, with the expansion allowing for enhanced client support and service delivery. These consulting services are designed to help organizations strengthen their marketing foundations through structured planning, improved data utilization, and integrated digital marketing execution.Serving multiple industries, including healthcare and finance, Omni Media Consulting aims to build confidence by showcasing its broad expertise in supporting organizations' marketing performance. According to the firm, the recent team expansion strengthens its operational foundation as it continues to support organizations implementing more sophisticated marketing strategies that combine data analytics, digital platforms, and customer engagement frameworks.The expanded team also enables Omni Media Consulting to further develop its consulting initiatives, which focus on helping organizations transition to more integrated, data-driven marketing models that support long-term growth and operational efficiency.About Omni Media ConsultingOmni Media Consulting is a strategy-first marketing consulting firm helping enterprises harness the power of data, creativity, and technology to drive measurable growth. The firm integrates strategic planning, analytics, and execution frameworks to deliver transparency, accountability, and long-term business value.Operating across industries such as healthcare, biotechnology, education, real estate, and gaming, Omni Media Consulting offers services in digital transformation, revenue optimization, market expansion, and data analytics. Founded on the belief that marketing must be strategic, ethical, and sustainable, the firm enables organizations to achieve global standards of marketing excellence.Guided by its philosophy — Act. Impact. Grow. — Omni Media Consulting continues to redefine how enterprises approach marketing transformation in a data-driven world.

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