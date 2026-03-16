VRTO (Virtual Rent To Own) Launches Nationwide Directory of 4,781 Rent-to-Own Stores Across All 50 States

VRTO - Virtual Rent To Own

Free directory helps consumers find and compare every rent-to-own store in America — 162 companies, all 50 states

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRTO ( Virtual Rent To Own ) Launches Nationwide Directory of 4,781 Rent-to-Own Stores Across All 50 StatesNew free directory helps consumers find, compare, and understand every rent-to-own store in AmericaVRTO (Virtual Rent To Own ), the rent-to-own industry's leading digital services provider, today announced the public launch of vrto.com — a comprehensive, free directory of 4,781 rent-to-own stores operated by 162 companies across all 50 U.S. states.The directory enables consumers to search for rent-to-own stores by city, state, or product category — including furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, mattresses, and jewelry — and compare store details such as hours, locations, product availability, and company information in a single, consistent format."Roughly 1 in 27 American households uses rent-to-own each year, yet there has never been a single place to find and compare every store in the country," said VRTO. "Consumers had to visit dozens of individual company websites or drive from store to store. VRTO changes that."VRTO covers rent-to-own stores from national companies like Aaron's, Rent-A-Center, and Buddys as well as independent operators that serve local communities. The directory currently spans 2,369 cities nationwide and is updated regularly through a verified data pipeline.UNDERSTANDING RENT-TO-OWNA rent-to-own agreement is a terminable lease — not a loan or credit arrangement. Consumers can return items at any time without penalty and are never obligated to purchase. Forty-seven state statutes plus the Federal Trade Commission regulate the industry, requiring cost disclosures, return rights, and reinstatement provisions. Three states — Minnesota, New Jersey, and Wisconsin — classify rent-to-own agreements as credit sales with additional consumer protections.VRTO's educational content includes state-by-state rent-to-own law guides for all 50 states, a rent-to-own payment calculator, and consumer preparation guides that explain what to bring to a rent-to-own store and what questions to ask before signing an agreement.CONSUMER TOOLS AND FEATURESKey features of the VRTO directory include:- Store search by city, state, or product category across 4,781 locations- Side-by-side store comparisons with hours, contact information, and product categories- Rent-to-own payment calculator showing total cost of ownership- State-by-state consumer protection guides covering all 50 states- VRTO Score — a proprietary rating system based on data completeness, review signals, and category breadth- VRTO Verified program — stores confirmed through direct contact with company leadershipINDUSTRY PARTICIPATIONVRTO participates in the rent-to-own industry through memberships in the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO), TRIB Group, and Nationwide Marketing Group — the three largest trade organizations serving the rent-to-own sector.The directory is free for consumers and does not charge stores for basic listings. VRTO does not sell, lease, or rent products and is not affiliated with any individual rent-to-own company.ABOUT VRTOVRTO (Virtual Rent To Own) is the leading online directory for rent-to-own stores in the United States. VRTO helps consumers find, compare, and understand every rent-to-own option in America. The directory covers 4,781 stores operated by 162 companies across all 50 states and 2,369 cities. For more information, visit https://www.vrto.com

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