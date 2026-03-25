povo Adds New Plans to Data-Only eSIM 'Japan SIM' Lineup for international Visitors to Japan

Setup procedure

New “Unlimited Data (5 Days/7 Days)” plans designed for longer stays added to the SIM plans lineup available for international visitors.

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDDI will expand the lineup of the online version of the data-only eSIM offered to international visitors to Japan, from March 25, 2026, based on customer usage trends.

Two new plans designed for longer stays will be introduced: “Unlimited Data - 5 Days”* and “Unlimited Data - 7 Days”*.

In addition, the service will be provided in the format of a promotion code, with the starting date set by choice of the customers, enabling data usage to start at the timing needed during their stay in Japan.

With Japan SIM, customers can apply online for a data connection from overseas and download the built-in eSIM (embedded SIM) profile to their device in advance of their visit to Japan, allowing them to seamlessly use povo2.0 connectivity immediately after arriving in Japan.

Through providing Japan SIM, KDDI will continue supporting visitors to Japan to enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling stay.

Japan SIM Plans

・Data Top-up 3GB (3 Days): ¥600

・Data Top-up 5GB (5 Days): ¥900

・Data Top-up 10GB (7 Days): ¥1,430

・Data Top-up 20GB (3 Days): ¥2,700

・Unlimited Data (6 hours) + 0.5GB (60 days)*: ¥260

・Unlimited Data (3 days) + 0.5GB (60 days)*: ¥1,540

・Unlimited Data (5 days) + 0.5GB (60 days)*: ¥2,510

・Unlimited Data (7 days) + 0.5GB (60 days)*: ¥3,390

The 0.5GB Data Plan (60 days) is applied immediately after purchase.

The following plans will be discontinued as of 9:30 a.m. on March 25, 2026:

1GB (3 days), 10GB (15 days), Unlimited Data (2 hours), Unlimited Data (6 hours), Unlimited Data (24 hours), and Unlimited Data (3 days).

For Reference

Japan SIM Setup Procedure

Image 1

Step 1: On the Japan SIM webpage, select “Sign Up / Sign In.”

Step 2: Select “Get Started” or “Log In.”

Step 3: Choose and purchase a data topping.

New Registration Campaign

Customers who complete a new registration and enter a promo code will receive Unlimited Data Plan (24 hours)*

Campaign period:

August 28, 2025 – End date to be announced

The campaign end date will be announced separately on the website.

Details: https://povo.jp/japan-sim/online/

*Communication speeds may be restricted during periods of network congestion.

All prices include tax unless otherwise stated.

The lineup may be subject to change in the future.

The topping lineup differs from the 「Japan SIM」 sold at Lawson stores.

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