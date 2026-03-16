Japan's Toyooka City Welcomes Food Diversity With New Meal Options

Kinosaki Onsen Okukinosaki Seaside Hotel halal-friendly meal Waraku halal-friendly meal

TOYOOKA, HYOGO, JAPAN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multiple accommodations in Toyooka City, a growing tourism destination in Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, have recently taken initiatives to provide meals for visitors with special diets including vegan, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free.Accommodations include Kobayashiya and Yuraku in Kinosaki Onsen , Okukinosaki Seaside Hotel in Takeno Beach, and Waraku in the Kannabe Highlands.Advance reservations are required for special diet meals. Please contact Toyooka Tourism Innovation for details.Kinosaki Onsen is Japan's tattoo-friendly hot spring resort town 2.5 hours from Kyoto and Osaka. Seven public hot springs are within walking distance in a small town lined with retro buildings and willow trees. Kinosaki Onsen has maintained its serene atmosphere and authentic old Japan allure for over 1300 years through its well-preserved architecture and onsen (hot spring) culture. All of Kinosaki Onsen’s seven hot springs are tattoo-friendly. Most local inns and other accommodations include a ticket that gives access to all seven for free during a stay.Toyooka Tourism Innovation is the official destination management organization of Toyooka City. Toyooka City consists of six regions - the tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen, Izushi Castle Town, the Kannabe Highlands, Takeno Beach, Tanto Farming Village, and Downtown Toyooka.

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