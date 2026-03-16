Big Ridge Outdoor Kitchens Launches Monolith Collection From New Tennessee Facility

Big Ridge Outdoor Kitchens Monolith Collection featuring artisan wood-look aluminum cladding and natural stone accents Custom Big Ridge outdoor kitchen featuring natural stone veneer, granite countertops, and professional-grade stainless steel appliances Big Ridge Outdoor Kitchens manufacturing facility in Athens, Tennessee

Tennessee manufacturer introduces first-of-its-kind product line merging custom masonry aesthetics with modular installation simplicity

Our family spent thirty years getting here. The Monolith is the first outdoor kitchen that looks fully custom but installs in an afternoon.” — Garrad Smith, President

ATHENS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Ridge Outdoor Kitchens, a direct manufacturer of premium outdoor kitchens and fire features in Athens, Tennessee, has launched its Monolith Collection. The new product line is the first on the market to bring the visual depth of custom masonry construction into a modular outdoor kitchen system that homeowners and contractors can install in a single afternoon.For years, buyers in the outdoor living space have been stuck with a trade-off. Custom masonry kitchens look incredible but require weeks of on-site construction, specialized labor, and budgets that regularly exceed five figures. Prefabricated modular systems go up fast and cost less, but they look like what they are. The Monolith Collection was built to eliminate that compromise entirely, wrapping high-capacity integrated storage in an exclusive stone-panel architecture that reads as fully custom once installed."We watched this gap in the market for a long time before we felt ready to close it," said Garrad Smith, President of Big Ridge Outdoor Kitchens. "Getting the engineering right took years. The stone panels had to be structural, not decorative. The storage had to be functional, not an afterthought. And the whole thing still had to go together without a contractor. That was the challenge, and the Monolith is our answer."Every unit in the Monolith Collection is manufactured at the company's 40,000-square-foot production facility in Athens. Big Ridge uses proprietary Gatorshield triple-coated galvanized steel for all structural framing, a material originally developed for commercial applications like greenhouses and street signage due to its extreme corrosion resistance. Unlike standard galvanized steel, Gatorshield is treated on both the interior and exterior surfaces through a proprietary Flo-Coat process, giving the frames a lifespan that far exceeds typical outdoor construction materials.The welded steel structures in every Big Ridge outdoor kitchens unit hold over 1,000 pounds per linear foot. A standard four-foot module can support more than 4,000 pounds, meaning a granite countertop weighing roughly 240 pounds uses less than ten percent of the frame's rated capacity. Big Ridge says this weight rating outperforms every competing modular system currently available on the market.The company's assembly process is one of the things that sets it apart from other manufacturers in the space. Each kitchen is fully built and inspected in Tennessee before it ships. The team runs every unit through a 24-point quality inspection, photographs the completed build, and then breaks it down into flat-pack panels for efficient delivery. On-site, the company's patent-pending Slip-N-Lock support system allows each module to go back together in roughly five minutes. No cutting. No measuring. No prior construction experience required. Every kit ships with a cordless drill and all necessary hardware included in the box.Big Ridge sells factory-direct to consumers and through an expanding national dealer network, cutting out the traditional retail markups that inflate pricing across most of the outdoor living industry. According to the company, buyers typically save up to 40 percent compared to an equivalent custom-built installation.Finish options on the Monolith Collection include natural granite slab, real stone veneer, and the company's artisan-grade wood-look aluminum cladding, which provides the warmth of natural wood without the maintenance issues that come with using real timber in outdoor environments. All finish materials are selected and tested for long-term outdoor durability, and buyers can mix finishes across modules to create a look that matches their existing patio, deck, or hardscape.The Monolith joins a product catalog that already includes finished outdoor kitchens , ready-to-finish DIY kits, linear fireplaces, fire tables, luxury outdoor TV lift cabinets, and a full range of grills and accessories from brands including Lynx Professional, Blaze, Fire Magic, Coyote, and TrueFlame. The company also offers a free 3D design tool on its website, along with complimentary one-on-one design consultations with senior advisors for buyers who want hands-on guidance with layout and material selection.Big Ridge has been a family-operated business since its founding more than three decades ago. The company started when its founders struggled to build their own outdoor kitchen and found that existing options were either too expensive, too complicated, or both. That experience drove the engineering philosophy that still runs through every product the company makes today: premium materials, simple assembly, and pricing that stays reasonable because there is no middleman involved.The timing of the Monolith launch aligns with a broader shift happening across the outdoor living industry. Contractors and dealers are increasingly looking for products that reduce installation time without sacrificing the premium finish their clients expect. Homeowners, meanwhile, are gravitating toward projects they can take on themselves, driven by both cost savings and the satisfaction of building something with their own hands."The demand is coming from both sides now," Smith said. "Professional installers want efficiency. Homeowners want quality they can afford and actually enjoy building. The modular outdoor kitchen market used to serve one or the other. We built the Monolith to serve both."The Monolith Collection is available now through the Big Ridge website and through the company's dealer network. Custom configurations, finish options including natural granite slab and artisan stone cladding, and white-glove delivery service are available on all orders.About Big Ridge Outdoor KitchensBig Ridge Outdoor Kitchens is a three-generation, American-owned manufacturer of premium outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, fire features, and outdoor living products. Based in Athens, Tennessee, the company has over 30 years of manufacturing expertise and sells factory-direct to homeowners, builders, contractors, and dealers across the United States and Canada.All products are engineered with professional-grade materials including Gatorshield galvanized steel, cement board sheathing, and natural stone and granite finishes.

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