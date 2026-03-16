Australian Author J.A. Hoskins Releases New Novel: John Reaches #1 in Multiple Amazon Categories

Australian Author J.A. Hoskins Releases New Novel, John

Set in Australia’s wine country, Hoskins' novel John follows a woman rebuilding her life after tragedy, and an unexpected friendship that helps her move forward

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queensland-based author J.A. Hoskins has concluded a successful launch for her second novel, John, which reached #1 Best Seller in multiple Amazon categories during its launch.Set in the wine country of South Australia’s Adelaide Hills, the novel John by J.A. Hoskins tells the story of a woman determined to rebuild her life after tragedy brings her to the small town of Kookaburra Ridge. She’s not interested in making new friends, and definitely has no intention of asking anyone for help.But when a devastating diagnosis threatens the fragile new life Jude has begun to build, John’s friendship becomes the one constant she didn't know she needed. As she fights for her future, one truth becomes impossible to ignore: sometimes the one who stands beside you through the darkest times is the one who teaches you the most about life.Against a backdrop of vineyards, river walks, and the close-knit rhythms of the countryside, J.A. Hoskins’ novel explores how resilience, friendship, and unexpected connections can reshape a life when everything seems lost.“This emotional, poignant novel will warm your heart.” — Independent ReviewJohn, published by Nom de Plume Publishing, is available worldwide through Amazon in Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, and paperback editions.About the AuthorJ.A. Hoskins is a Canadian-born Australian author living on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. John is her second novel, following Writer-in-Residence . She is currently working on two new novels: The Loreto Ladies’ Luncheon, as well as her first historical fiction work, Ailsa Craig. She can be reached via email at jahoskins@jahoskins.com###

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