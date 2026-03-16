Truss Financial Group Expands Bank Statement HELOC Initiative for 2026 Tax Season Liquidity

Comparison of 2026 IRS underpayment penalty rates versus average bank statement HELOC interest rates for the first quarter.

Truss Financial Group announces a 2026 tax-season initiative using bank statement HELOCs to help self-employed homeowners manage liabilities without liquidating

The firm views these lending solutions as a strategic way to manage liabilities and prevent a tax bill from blocking business expansion” — Jason Nichols, CMO, TFG

CALIFORNIA (CA), CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truss Financial Group has announced the expansion of its bank statement HELOC initiative, specifically tailored to address the 2026 tax filing season. The program utilizes the firm’s alternative underwriting framework to provide a capital source for self-employed professionals managing 2025 tax liabilities without requiring asset liquidation.

The 2026 Tax Landscape and the "Liquidity Trap":

According to recent data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), including News Release IR-2026-28, tax professionals are reporting a high volume of complex business filings following the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). While this legislation introduced new deductions, such as credits for qualified overtime and car loan interest, it has also resulted in unexpected tax liabilities for high-income earners due to modified phase-outs and Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) adjustments.

For many entrepreneurs, the second half of March represents a critical period for capital management. Traditionally, settling significant federal tax liabilities requires the liquidation of investment assets or the use of business operating capital—a process that can trigger capital gains taxes and stall corporate momentum. Truss Financial Group has identified a "liquidity trap" where business owners possess substantial home equity but lack the liquid cash to satisfy IRS obligations without disrupting long-term investment growth.

Alternative Underwriting for the Modern Entrepreneur:

In response to these seasonal financial pressures, Truss Financial Group utilizes a specialized underwriting methodology that differs from conventional lending standards. While traditional financial institutions typically require two years of tax returns—documents that often reflect heavy deductions and paper losses—Truss Financial Group evaluates actual cash flow.

The initiative allows qualified borrowers to secure a revolving line of credit based on 12 to 24 months of bank deposits, offering an alternative measure of financial strength. This is particularly effective for those seeking bank statement loans that prioritize current liquidity over historical tax reporting. The Internal Revenue Service is currently addressing the complexities of the 2026 season through professional outreach, noting that 2026 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum registration is now open for practitioners navigating these shifts.

Strategic Features of Bank Statement HELOCs:

For borrowers needing to settle tax liabilities by the April 15 deadline, bank statement HELOCs present several structural features designed for the self-employed market:

Asset Preservation: Homeowners can utilize home equity as a capital bridge, leaving investment portfolios intact during productive market cycles.

Speed to Funding: The specialized process aims to move from application to funding in 10 to 15 days, compared to the 45 to 60 days typical of traditional institutions.

Interest-Only Draw Periods: Select programs feature an interest-only period, allowing business owners to satisfy IRS obligations while managing monthly corporate cash flow.

Non-Traditional Documentation: Qualification is based on bank statement deposits rather than tax returns, accommodating standard CPA tax-mitigation strategies.

Data-Driven Decision Making:

Current 2026 economic metrics provide context for home equity utilization. As of March 11, 2026, the national average for a HELOC remains approximately 7.18%, reaching its lowest level in over three years according to Bankrate surveys. Comparatively, the IRS interest rate for underpayments is currently trending significantly higher when including daily compounding and the 0.5% monthly failure-to-pay penalty.

Borrowing against home equity provides a mathematical alternative to liquidating stock market assets, which historically provide higher annual returns than the cost of equity debt. Furthermore, real estate investors may utilize DSCR loans to maintain liquidity across broader property portfolios during high-expense quarters.

"The firm views these lending solutions as a strategic way to manage liabilities and prevent a tax bill from blocking business expansion," — Jason Nichols, CMO and Partner at Truss Financial Group

About Truss Financial Group

Truss Financial Group is a mortgage brokerage specializing in alternative lending and Non-QM loan products. Based in California, the firm helps self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, and high-net-worth individuals secure financing. By working with a diverse network of over 90 banking partners, Truss Financial Group provides varied options for non-traditional lending.

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