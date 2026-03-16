REP Helper Launches First Dedicated Platform to Help Real Estate Investors Unlock Powerful IRS Tax Deductions

Track hours. Prove participation. Keep more of what you earn. Built for real estate investors.

New AI-Powered Web and Mobile App Helps Long-Term and Short-Term Rental Investors Track Hours, Document Activities, and Unlock Non-Passive Tax Deductions

Most investors track real estate hours on a spreadsheet or forget entirely. REP Helper fixes that with with AI-powered logging built for real estate investors, so proof is always ready.” — Carlos Lourenco, Founder & CEO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealtyIntel Labs today announced the launch of REP Helper , the only dedicated application built specifically to help real estate investors track, document, and qualify for major IRS tax benefits available under U.S. tax law. Available on web, iOS, and Android, REP Helper serves two growing audiences: long-term rental property owners pursuing IRS Real Estate Professional Status (REPS) and short-term rental (STR) investors seeking to demonstrate material participation so that rental losses can be reclassified as non-passive. Both strategies can translate into tens of thousands of dollars in annual tax savings but only with the right documentation.The U.S. rental property market is massive. According to IRS tax data, approximately 10.6 million individual Americans file rental income on Schedule E, representing more than 17 million rental properties. Additionally, nearly 800,000 individual hosts operate short-term vacation rentals across platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, a market now valued at over $32 billion and projected to reach $81.6 billion by 2033. Despite the scale and the significant tax opportunity available, most of these investors manage their documentation requirements with spreadsheets, handwritten logs, or nothing at all, leaving themselves exposed in the event of an IRS audit.BUILT FOR TWO HIGH-STAKES TAX STRATEGIESREP Helper was designed from the ground up to support the two most impactful real estate tax elections available to individual investors:• Long-term rental owners: Qualifying for REPS requires a 750-hour annual threshold, a more-than-50% test, and material participation. REP Helper’s real-time dashboard tracks all three simultaneously, showing investors exactly where they stand throughout the year.• Short-term rental investors: STR properties with an average guest stay of 7 days or fewer can qualify for non-passive treatment when material participation tests are met. REP Helper’s built-in STR Stay Calculator connects to booking calendars to automatically compute average stay duration, confirming whether a property qualifies as a non-rental business, while templates and automation accelerate hour logging throughout the year.BUILT BY REAL ESTATE INVESTORS, FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTORSUnlike generic time-tracking tools, REP Helper was designed from the ground up around the investor experience, with extensive use of AI and automation to make documentation effortless:• AI-Powered Activity Logging: Voice input, receipt scanning, and AI-generated descriptions make documenting real estate activities fast, complete, and accurate.• Email & Calendar Scanning: Automatically identifies and imports real estate-relevant activities from connected accounts, eliminating manual entry for routine tasks.• REPS & Material Participation Dashboard: Real-time tracking toward the 750-hour threshold, 50%+ test, and material participation tests.• STR Stay Calendar Integration: Connects properties to booking calendars to auto-calculate average guest stay and trigger post-stay activity logging via customizable templates for recurring tasks like cleaning and inspections.• Audit-Ready Reports: Download or print complete, formatted PDF reports and supporting documentation designed for use by tax professionals and, when needed, for IRS review.• Collaboration Tools: Paid subscribers can invite a spouse and team members (property managers, cleaning crews, etc.) to log hours, and their CPAs to review documentation.COMING IN APRIL 2026 - GPS MILEAGE TRACKING: REP Helper will soon launch a GPS-powered driving distance tracker integrated directly into the mobile app. Investors will be able to automatically capture mileage for real estate-related trips, providing an additional category of documented activity that can support IRS qualification tests. This feature eliminates one of the most commonly missed but easily audited categories of real estate professional activity.AVAILABILITY AND PRICINGREP Helper is available now at rephelper.ai . A free plan is available with no credit card required. Paid plans start at $15/month and unlock AI activity descriptions, collaboration tools, and full audit-ready reporting.ABOUT REP HELPERREP Helper is a product of RealtyIntel Labs, a technology company dedicated to helping real estate investors make smarter decisions through better data, automation, and compliance tools. Founded by Carlos Lourenco, a former product manager at Meta, Salesforce, and SAP, REP Helper was built to help investors navigate the documentation requirements for IRS Real Estate Professional Status and short-term rental material participation tests, with a deep focus on user experience that makes one of real estate investing’s most burdensome compliance tasks simple, continuous, and defensible.

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