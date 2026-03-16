MeTime Wellness Rebrands as Renew Wellness Studio, Expanding Access to Wellness Therapies in the West Valley

We realized that many of the therapies that made such a difference in our own lives simply weren’t accessible to people here in the West Valley” — Jen Potter

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A West Valley wellness studio is entering a new chapter. MeTime Wellness , a locally owned wellness studio in Goodyear, has officially rebranded as Renew Wellness Studio, reflecting an expanded vision to make modern wellness therapies more accessible, sustainable, and approachable for the growing West Valley community. The studio will celebrate the transition with a public open house on May 4, 2026, inviting residents to tour the space, meet the team, and learn more about the therapies offered.Renew Wellness Studio was founded by Jen and Travis Potter after Jen’s personal health journey led her to explore recovery therapies, nutrition, and functional wellness practices. After decades of working as a first responder, Jen discovered that many of the therapies that supported her physical and mental recovery were difficult to access in the West Valley, often requiring long drives, high costs, or specialized providers outside the community.“We realized that many of the therapies that made such a difference in our own lives simply weren’t accessible to people here in the West Valley,” said founder Jen Potter. “Renew Wellness Studio was created to bring those tools closer to home and make them something people can realistically incorporate into everyday life.”Today, Renew Wellness Studio offers a range of services designed to support both recovery and long-term well-being. Therapies include infrared therapy , therapeutic massage, halotherapy , and other treatments that support the mind and body in a welcoming, educational environment.To celebrate the rebrand, Renew Wellness Studio will host a community open house on Monday, May 4, 2026, where guests can explore the studio, meet the team, and learn more about the therapies available.

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