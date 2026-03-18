McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. Announces 2025 Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship Winner

McKenzie Law Firm announces Amari Bailey as the 2025 Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship winner, earning a $2,500 award.

Education and awareness are powerful tools in preventing teen drinking and driving, and we’re proud to support students leading that message” — David McKenzie

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. has announced that Amari Bailey has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship, earning a $2,500 award for creating the most compelling public service announcement addressing the dangers of teenage drinking and driving. The scholarship program was created by the firm to encourage students to develop creative, impactful messaging aimed at reducing risky behaviors among young drivers. Through original video submissions, applicants are asked to examine why teenagers continue to drink and drive despite widespread awareness of the dangers and to offer ideas that could help prevent these tragedies. Amari Bailey’s winning PSA stood out for its originality, clarity, and strong message aimed at raising awareness among young drivers. The video, designed for teenagers, focused on the real-life consequences of drinking and driving and emphasized the importance of making responsible choices behind the wheel.

Commitment to Community Safety:

As a firm specializing in criminal law and DUI defense, the McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. says it has seen firsthand the devastating consequences that alcohol-related driving accidents can have on families and communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of high school students admit to driving after drinking each month, and alcohol continues to play a role in a significant number of fatal crashes involving teenage drivers. While the number of teens reporting drinking and driving has decreased over the past several decades, the issue remains a major public safety concern. Through the Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship, the firm aims to contribute to ongoing education and prevention efforts. The program challenges students to use creativity and storytelling to reach their peers and reinforce the message that drinking and driving can have life-altering consequences.

About the Scholarship Program:

The Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship offers $2,500 annually to a student who creates the most effective original PSA video highlighting the risks of teen drinking and driving. The contest is open to students who are currently enrolled in, or accepted to, an accredited college, university, or graduate school in the United States. Applicants must produce an original 30 to 60 second PSA video, upload it as an unlisted video to YouTube, and submit the link along with their application materials. Eligible students must also maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be a U.S. citizen, national, or permanent resident. The final submission deadline for the scholarship each year is August 15.

About McKenzie Law Firm, P.C.:

Founded by David McKenzie, the McKenzie Law Firm, P.C. is a Pennsylvania-based legal practice that focuses on criminal defense and DUI representation. The firm provides legal services to clients across Pennsylvania who are facing charges that can carry serious legal consequences, including DUI offenses and other criminal allegations. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, the firm represents individuals navigating the criminal justice system and works to ensure that clients understand their rights while building strong legal defense strategies tailored to their cases. DUI defense is a major part of the firm’s work, as alcohol-related driving charges can lead to license suspension, fines, mandatory programs, and possible jail time depending on the circumstances. Beyond its legal practice, the firm also invests in public education and community initiatives aimed at preventing impaired driving and promoting safer choices among young drivers. Through programs such as the Teen Drinking and Driving Prevention PSA Scholarship, the firm supports students while also encouraging awareness about the risks and consequences of drinking and driving.

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