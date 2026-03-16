Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives strengthens reef conservation through coral restoration initiative

Coral restoration at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

MALDIVES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant coral reefs surrounding Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives play a vital role in sustaining the island’s rich marine biodiversity. Recognising the growing threats faced by coral ecosystems worldwide, the resort has introduced a coral restoration initiative aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of its house reef.Coral reefs are among the most sensitive and fragile ecosystems on the planet and are increasingly affected by environmental stressors such as rising ocean temperatures, coral bleaching, and human activity. These ecosystems not only support thousands of marine species but also play a crucial role in maintaining ocean health and protecting coastlines.As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has taken proactive steps to assist reef regeneration through a structured coral restoration programme. The initiative recently saw the installation of 25 coral frames, each carefully planted with coral fragments collected from naturally broken corals found within the surrounding lagoon and reef areas.Over time, these fragments will grow and fuse with one another, gradually forming new coral colonies that contribute to rebuilding the reef structure. As the corals mature, they create shelter and feeding grounds for a wide variety of marine life, helping restore the ecological balance of the reef ecosystem.The restoration project also serves as an important platform for raising awareness among guests and team members about the importance of marine conservation. By nurturing these coral frames and monitoring their progress, the resort contributes to strengthening the resilience of its surrounding reef while supporting broader efforts to safeguard the Maldives’ underwater ecosystems.

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