Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives Introduces Easter Celebrations Across Four Island Resorts

Easter at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

MALDIVES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easter is a time of renewal, joy, and meaningful connection, when families gather, couples travel together, and children delight in festive traditions. In the Maldives, this celebration takes on a distinctive character, surrounded by turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and warm island sunshine. At Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives , Easter becomes an opportunity for travellers to enjoy curated experiences designed to bring families, couples, and friends together while creating memorable moments in an idyllic island setting. Across four distinctive island resorts, guests are invited to celebrate the season through a variety of festive experiences tailored to different travel styles.Cinnamon Dhonveli MaldivesAt Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Easter centres on family friendly celebrations and lively beachfront experiences. Young guests can enjoy a colourful Easter party featuring an egg hunt, creative activities, music, and games, creating joyful memories with fellow travellers. As evening approaches, couples and families can gather for a scenic sunset cruise accompanied by live music and refreshments. The day concludes with a relaxed Easter feast on the beach, where a surf and turf barbecue and live entertainment create a festive atmosphere by the ocean.Cinnamon Velifushi MaldivesCinnamon Velifushi Maldives celebrates Easter with vibrant island energy and refined culinary experiences. Guests can participate in an interactive Easter themed cooking session led by the resort’s chefs, offering an opportunity to discover seasonal flavours in a relaxed setting. Families can enjoy a lively Easter celebration filled with games and creative activities, while couples may choose to indulge in an oceanfront seafood barbecue evening complemented by live saxophone music. As Easter Sunday unfolds, sunset cocktails and live performances set the stage for an elegant island evening.Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa MaldivesAt Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Easter unfolds as a week of relaxed island celebrations designed for guests who enjoy both tranquillity and social experiences. Highlights include scenic cocktail cruises across the lagoon, where guests can watch the sunset while enjoying island inspired beverages and music. Beachside gatherings bring guests together for a relaxed Easter barbecue under the stars, while themed dining and evening entertainment throughout the week create a lively yet easygoing island atmosphere.Ellaidhoo Maldives by CinnamonKnown for its vibrant house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an Easter celebration that blends festive cheer with marine exploration. Guests can begin the day with a guided snorkelling safari led by the resort’s marine biologist, providing an opportunity to discover the colourful underwater world surrounding the island. The celebrations continue with Easter themed culinary experiences and a festive lunch, while younger guests can enjoy a cheerful Easter gathering with games and activities. As evening arrives, music and dancing create a lively conclusion to a sun filled Easter celebration.This Easter, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives invites travellers to celebrate the season in a unique island setting. Whether visiting as a family, travelling as a couple, or exploring the Maldives with friends, guests can enjoy a variety of experiences designed to make the Easter holiday both memorable and meaningful.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.