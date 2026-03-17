Jeekeshen Chinnappen Releases New Book on the Entrepreneurial Mindset

Cover of Think Like You're Broke, Build Like You're Rich

Entrepreneur explores the neuroscience behind how founders think.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and author Jeekeshen Chinnappen has released Think Like You're Broke, Build Like You're Rich, a new book examining the psychology and neurobiology behind entrepreneurial thinking.In a landscape where most business books focus on tactics or financial strategy, Chinnappen's work takes a different approach. The book examines the mental architecture that shapes entrepreneurial decision-making, exploring how cognition, stress, identity, and narrative influence the way founders build companies and navigate uncertainty.Drawing from research in psychology, neuroscience, and behavioral economics, the book presents a framework for understanding how entrepreneurs process risk, adapt to failure, and develop the resilience required to build ventures in volatile economic environments. The central argument is that mindset is not motivational language, but a set of cognitive patterns that determine how individuals interpret opportunity, uncertainty, and growth.Thinking like you're broke, Chinnappen argues, is about maintaining discipline and clarity regardless of resources. Building like you're rich is about thinking in terms of scale, leverage, and longevity, long before the results are there to justify it."Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a set of strategies or habits," Chinnappen explains. "But before strategy comes perception. The way an entrepreneur interprets risk, pressure, and uncertainty ultimately determines the decisions they make. This book focuses on the psychological and neurological foundations that shape those decisions."The release arrives as entrepreneurship continues to evolve under the influence of technological disruption, artificial intelligence, and shifting global markets. The book is intended for entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and professionals navigating complex economic environments.Think Like You're Broke, Build Like You're Rich is available now at Amazon and other major retailers.About the AuthorJeekeshen Chinnappen is an entrepreneur, author, and government advisor whose work spans entrepreneurship, psychology, and public policy. He has founded and been involved in ventures across technology, hospitality, property, and professional services. His writing draws on both hands-on entrepreneurial experience and interdisciplinary research into leadership and decision-making. He is based in Toronto, Canada

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