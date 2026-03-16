Gap in Gen X Knowledge Fuels Expansion of Well Known Australian Solutions Brand

REIF Founder & CEO, David Chehade, proudly launching the new education division, REIS | Real Estate Investment Solutions / REI Solutions REIS | Real Estate Investment Solutions logo (reisolutions.com.au) REIF | Real Estate Investment Finance logo (reif.com.au)

The company has launched a dedicated education division to empower Australian mortgage holders before starting wealth creation journey

A growing number of mortgage holders are drowning in debt and don’t know where to learn strategies to pay off their mortgage 7-10 years faster, leverage tax, and create generational wealth” — David Chehade, Founder & CEO of REIF Group

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Investment Solutions (REIS), the dedicated education division of Real Estate Investment Finance (REIF), announced today the launch of a new online education platform designed to provide complimentary education and strategy assessments for Australian mortgage holders in an effort to bridge gaps in general knowledge.The platform provides dedicated educational resources and information focused on strategic debt reduction , smart property investment, mortgage and finance broking, property management, and general information, all in one place. According to the organisation, the platform also offers free strategy assessments intended to help homeowners better understand how debt reduction and strategic property investments commonly interact on the path to financial freedom - a piece of the puzzle that is rarely communicated in easy-to-understand language.A spokesperson for REIF reported that it has offered education resources as their way of giving back to the community, under the REIF brand, since their establishment in 2013. However, the increasing gap in knowledge, primarily in Australian’s who are in ‘Gen X’, has driven the company to take action and develop a separate business to bolster the quality of resources available. A REIS spokesperson noted the new, dedicated education platform will continue to build tools and resources based on community feedback and direct feedback from it’s partner, REIF, and should be seen as an evolutionary knowledge platform that solely exists to educate, up-skill, and give back - not to sell.Residential property continues to represent a significant component of household wealth in Australia. Data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates that residential property accounts for a large share of household assets nationally, highlighting the role housing plays in long-term financial planning for many Australians.The spokesperson for Real Estate Investment Solutions, also known as REIS or the moniker REI Solutions, said the education platform was created to provide structured information for homeowners exploring property investment topics. “A growing number of mortgage holders are drowning in debt and don’t know where to start. They are, however, actively interested in learning more about how to reduce their debts, leverage legal tax benefits to their advantage, pay off their mortgage 7-10 years faster, and create generational wealth for their family,” the spokesperson said. “The platform was developed to provide free, easily accessible educational information to the public so they can make better decisions about their financial future. While we’d obviously love our community to bridge over to our sister brand, we support any direction they’d like to go in - as long as they’re well informed.”According to the organisation, the free strategy assessments offered through the platform review general factors such as an individual’s existing mortgage position, goals and objectives, estimated borrowing capacity (based on information voluntarily provided by participants), and strategies that have been proven to help mortgage holders become financially free. The company states that the assessments are designed to provide an educational experience rather than formal financial advice .The online platform also includes learning materials explaining commonly used industry and property terminology, financing structures, and general portfolio planning concepts. These materials are intended to provide introductory knowledge for individuals who are researching mortgage debt reduction and/or property investment solutions prior to engaging with financial advisers, mortgage brokers, or other licensed professionals.Industry observers note that interest in investment property remains an ongoing feature of the Australian housing market, particularly among homeowners who already hold a primary residence and are evaluating additional property opportunities. Educational resources can play a role in helping individuals understand the financial structures and planning considerations associated with property investment. According to the REIS spokesperson, the objective of the platform is to provide a starting point for individuals who want to better understand frameworks before pursuing professional financial or lending advice.“The intention of the platform is to provide clear educational information about how property strategies are commonly used in Australia to help achieve a range of goals,” the spokesperson said. “Providing accessible resources allows individuals to learn about these concepts before making significant financial decisions, or enhance their knowledge if they’re considering building a portfolio.”Additional information about the education platform, community, and complimentary strategy assessments is available at https://reisolutions.com.au

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