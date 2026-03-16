Silver JD Announces Spring Initiative for UK Retailers as Silver Prices Stabilise

Spring Sale

BRIGHTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid recent fluctuations in precious metal markets, silver prices are expected to stabilise at around £60/oz this year, with some forecasts suggesting potential increases in the coming years. As the price of precious metals continues to influence jewellery production costs, retailers and wholesalers across the UK are exploring ways to maintain competitive pricing while meeting consumer demand.In response to these market conditions, Brighton-based jewellery wholesaler Silver JD has announced the launch of its Spring Sale, running from 16 to 30 March. The initiative aims to provide UK retailers with access to discounted sterling silver jewellery collections aligned with current seasonal trends.During the promotional period, selected flower-themed designs will be available at discounts of up to 30 percent. New wholesale buyers may also combine a 5 percent introductory discount with free nationwide delivery on qualifying orders.The seasonal offering focuses on spring-inspired designs that have performed well across previous retail cycles, reflecting ongoing demand for sterling silver jewellery within the UK market.Alongside the Spring Sale, Silver JD is also introducing two new jewellery collections developed around established design trends. The first collection features origami-inspired styles influenced by spring aesthetics while maintaining a neutral appearance suitable for year-round merchandising. The second collection introduces two-tone pieces combining 14k gold plating with sterling silver, set with clear brilliant-cut AAAA cubic zirconia. The designs are intended to align with current stacking and layering trends seen in contemporary jewellery retail.Leo Tramer, Head of Sales at Silver JD, commented on the initiative:"With ongoing uncertainty in precious metal markets, many jewellery retailers are reviewing their sourcing strategies. Our goal is to support UK retailers by offering sterling silver collections that balance design, quality, and accessible pricing."In addition to its wholesale product range, Silver JD continues to offer OEM and ODM manufacturing services , allowing businesses to develop custom jewellery collections. Retailers can work with the company’s design, sourcing, and operations teams to create products tailored to their brand and pricing strategies. Wholesale Store: https://www.silverjd.co.uk/ About Silver JDSilverJD by Jewellery Design Ltd. is a Brighton-based wholesale supplier specialising in 925 sterling silver jewellery. With more than 30 years of experience in silver jewellery sourcing and manufacturing, the company operates a factory-direct distribution model and is a member of the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ).

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