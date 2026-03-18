Hypnotist and Energy Healer Julia Nieckarz of BoChiMo Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert Einstein famously said that “The medicine of the future will be the medicine of frequencies.” Julia Nieckarz, hypnotist, energy healer, and founder of BoChiMo, is bringing Einstein’s words to life every day, not in a laboratory but in her peaceful yard, her client’s homes, and the hearts of those seeking something beyond conventional healing.

While many practitioners describe a dramatic “awakening,” Julia’s entry into the world of energy work began with a peaceful day in her yard, cleaning up after her horse. Without fanfare, a commotion of crows descended upon her, raucously demanding her attention. “I turned around and asked, ‘What is your problem? What have you got to say?’ And clear as a bell, I heard, ‘You need to take care of Cindy.’” Acting on this unexpected message, Julia called her friend Cindy, learning for the first time that she was facing a health crisis. That moment solidified Julia’s trust in her intuition, marking the beginning of her journey to support others through energy work and frequencies.

From there, Julia explored quantum hypnosis, emotion coding, and body code techniques with each technique deepening her understanding of how energy and frequencies shift health, happiness, and connection. Through BoChiMo, Julia now offers an array of services, from traditional hypnosis to advanced quantum healing methods inspired by Dolores Cannon.

One of Julia’s specialties is animal communication, where she combines emotion and body code work with a deep and playful sensitivity. Animals, she finds, are especially responsive, revealing past traumas and needs in ways that surprise even their humans. In one memorable case, Julia worked with a horse suffering from extreme anxiety and physical distress. Using emotion coding, she identified a profound grief linked to the horse’s early separation from her mother. As Julia describes, “I put my hand on the horse’s heart and saw an image of her with her mom (something the owner had never shared with anyone). After releasing that trapped grief, the horse’s behavior changed completely.” It’s just one of many stories where a heartfelt connection and a little energy work have rewritten an animal’s future.

But Julia’s expertise doesn’t end with four-legged clients. She brings the same gentle curiosity to her work with people, helping clients move from fizzy-canned overwhelm to calm clarity. “I describe body coding as taking that overfilled soda can of life’s stress and gently releasing the bubbles, one session at a time. The goal is to return to our original, clear state, so we can face whatever comes our way with hope and clarity,” she explains.

Julia’s approach to hypnosis is refreshingly down-to-earth. Forget the stage shows and swinging pocket watches; her practice is about guiding clients into a relaxed, receptive state where the authentic voice of the subconscious can be heard. “We are all wonderful people with big hearts and the world’s noise often drowns out our truth. Hypnosis helps clear the clutter, so clients rediscover their confidence, joy, and sense of possibility,” Julia shares.

Her repertoire also includes sound bowl healing, a modality she discovered while seeking relief from her own sleep troubles. After a successful session, she was inspired to bring the experience home, leading her to Sedona to source her own sound bowls. Now, through live sound bath events and workshops, Julia invites others to immerse themselves in the soothing, frequency-rich world of sound healing. “Light and sound are at the core of all healing. When we give ourselves permission to receive those frequencies, true wellness happens,” she says.

What sets BoChiMo apart is Julia’s passion for community and collective joy. She regularly hosts events designed to tap into what she calls “collective awe,” from line dancing sessions to group meditation circles. Whether it’s through synchrony, laughter, or shared stillness, Julia believes that coming together to experience joy is as healing as individual sessions.

Perhaps most inspiring are the success stories Julia’s clients share. From helping an infant break free from chronic croup to alleviating a parent’s constant anxiety, Julia’s work is a testament to the possibilities that arise when frequencies, intuition, and science meet. “Our bodies are always ready to heal, if only we give them the chance,” she reflects.

As more people seek holistic approaches to wellbeing, Julia Nieckarz and BoChiMo are ready to guide the way one frequency, one story, and one joyful gathering at a time.

About Julia Nieckarz and BoChiMo:

Julia is a certified hypnotist, energy healer, and founder of BoChiMo. With expertise in emotion and body code, quantum hypnosis, animal communication, and sound healing, she offers individual sessions and group events dedicated to restoring balance, clarity, and joy. Julia is based in British Columbia and works with clients locally and worldwide.

Close Up Radio recently featured Julia Nieckarz, hypnotist, energy healer, and founder of BoChiMo, in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday March 12th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-hypnotist-and-energy-healer/id1785721253?i=1000755479229

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-hypnotist-and-326917616/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6CmjigwR2vPVqTj8CZCwho

For more information about Julia Nieckarz, energy healer, and founder of BoChiMo, please visit https://bochimo.ca/

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