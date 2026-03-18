Honored Lawyer and Family Law Expert Philip A. Greenberg Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip A. Greenberg is a distinguished Family Law Attorney with more than 50 years of practice experience and a full-service firm. During that time, he has seen the nature of marriage and households with children change—as not everyone involved is married anymore, and custody hearings can be among people with a different kind of relationship and no divorce in the works.

Mr. Greenberg is strongly oriented towards client service, and sensitive to the range of emotions that come along with familial disputes and parental rights. He notes that parental rights have been terminated about 50,000 times during the past 10 years in New York City, where he focuses his work. The cause of this can vary, whether abuse or neglect is involved, or whether a protective order will be necessary. He has also represented diverse parties in such disputes (not always male vs female anymore either.) He mentions celebrities like John McEnroe and Woody Allen as examples of unmarried couples with children and many assets to divide (although he never represented either of them) He has dealt with other highly successful people regarding custody of children and atypical arrangements.

Not all of his clients are famous or wealthy and there are no generalizations in family law. Custody can become a lengthy battle and there are often regular people with big legal bills and small business interests (which might entail the use of a forensic accountant in order to establish all the assets their just value). There might also be possessions like stock options that are considered future compensation, and tricky to assess and split.

Greenberg also says that while mothers were once favored in custody hearings, since 1980 NY has had gender neutral divorce laws. Nobody can readily say who the primary parent is, and if they are assuredly the best environment for raising the child. This is one area in which Greenberg’s ability to communicate and even compromise comes into play.

“It’s like going into a casino when you get divorced. You might win, but the odds are usually with the house.”

Such remarks to clients exemplify the wit and humor that set Greenberg apart and made him such a desired return guest for this podcast.

Philip Greenberg began to pursue law back in the 1970s and graduated from NYU Law School in 1973. He was admitted to the New York Bar and also admitted to New Jersey, where he recently handled a long and high profile case. For the past 20 years he has maintained a solo practice in family law, concentrating on the key areas--divorce, parental rights and custody, property division and spousal support, and business litigation.

He has earned high honors that include Super Lawyer, and high peer review marks in Martindale Hubble. Another distinction is the number of times he has been asked to teach law. On a more personal level, he is recognized for his high ethics, long standing relationships, and as a health fanatic who begins each day with a trip to the gym.

In his return engagement, Mr. Greenburg will discuss his awards, and which matter most to him. He will also review the different areas of family law and quote some surprising statistics. He will catch listeners up on his most notable cases, and tell a joke or humorous anecdote, because that is in his nature.

This honored lawyer shares his expertise in many forums, and speeches and podcasts are some options. He also is an avid writer and regularly publishes blogs on his website with topics pertinent to his specialty. A recent one was Custody Rights of Unmarried Parents. Mr. Greenberg also published a book that helps clients and other attorneys better understand the intricacies of family law. It is titled Divorce Insights and features conversations with many industry professionals and leaders.

Discover the unique combination of legal expertise and personality that make Mr. Greenberg so likeable in his return series with the Close Up Radio hosts.

Close Up Radio recently featured top lawyer Philip A. Greenberg in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday March 12th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday March 19th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-honored-lawyer/id1785721253?i=1000755477104

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-326917617/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5hWyOh2ZYBF1MxUTgfUHb5

For more information about top attorney Philip Greenberg, please visit his website: www.philipagreenberg.com

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