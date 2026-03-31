VI Marketing & Branding Earns 26 Honors at 2026 American Advertising Awards

Agency receives 'People’s Choice' award, 5 Gold, 14 Silver and 6 Bronze honors at Oklahoma City Ad Club ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing & Branding (VI), a nationally recognized agency known for behavior change campaigns, earned 26 honors at the 2026 American Advertising Awards . The wins include the 'People’s Choice' award, five Gold, 14 Silver and six Bronze.The awards recognize creative excellence from agencies across Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City, Tulsa and the Lawton/Wichita Falls markets.This year’s 'People’s Choice' award holds particular significance for VI. In 1997, the agency earned its first 'Best of Show' award for its work on the Oklahoma City Zoo Butterfly Garden, a milestone that helped define the agency's trajectory. Nearly three decades later, this latest recognition reflects both VI’s continued creative strength and its evolution as an agency grounded in the belief that strategy, and creativity, can drive meaningful change.“These awards reflect the depth of thinking and commitment our team brings to every campaign,” said Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing & Branding. “We’ve built our agency on the belief that great creative should do more than look good — it should move people and drive measurable outcomes. It’s an honor to see that work recognized.”Over the years, VI has earned 11 'Best of Show' honors, including 8 in Oklahoma, 2 in Colorado Springs and 1 at the district level, which spans Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.Commonly known as the ADDYs, the American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most competitive creative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year through local chapters of the American Advertising Federation. Winners at the local level advance to district and national competition.With nearly 2,000 awards earned over its 35-year history, VI has built a reputation for delivering high-impact campaigns that influence behavior, elevate brands and produce measurable results. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the agency serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.vimarketingandbranding.com About VI Marketing and Branding VI Marketing & Branding is a full-service agency specializing in digital marketing, strategic planning, branding, public relations and social media. The firm has earned nearly 2,000 awards for creative excellence and results. Founded more than 35 years ago and headquartered in Oklahoma City, VI is known for behavior-change campaigns that improve public health, safety and well-being.About the American Advertising AwardsThe American Advertising Awards, conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation, is the advertising industry’s largest and most prestigious competition. The three-tiered competition includes local, district, and national levels and recognizes the best creative work across the United States.

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