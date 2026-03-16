Final Day to File Business Tax Return: TaxZerone Urges Businesses to File Their Return Today or Request an Extension

Extension Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone helps businesses e-file Form 1120-S or 1065 today or request a 6-month IRS extension (Form 7004), giving them extra time to file before the deadline.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINAL DAY ALERT: U.S. businesses have just hours left to e-file IRS Form 7004 and secure an automatic extension on their federal business tax returns. TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, is urging S-corporations and partnerships to act immediately before the deadline expires at midnight.Because March 15 falls on a Sunday in 2026, the deadline for filing Form 7004 is the next business day, Monday, March 16, giving businesses one final day to submit their extension request and avoid late filing penalties.What is Form 7004?Form 7004, the IRS Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Certain Business Income Tax , Information, and Other Returns, provides eligible businesses up to a 6-month extension, allowing extra time to organize records, reconcile accounts, and file accurate returns without rushing.“Today is the last opportunity for S-corporations and partnerships to avoid penalties and interest,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Filing Form 7004 now ensures compliance and peace of mind, and our platform makes it fast, secure, and simple — even on the busiest filing day of the year.”Why the March 16 Deadline MattersMarch 16, 2026, is the filing deadline for calendar-year S corporations ( Form 1120-S ) and partnerships (Form 1065) for the 2025 tax year. Businesses that are not ready to submit their complete tax return must file Form 7004 by this date to request an automatic extension of time to file.Important: Form 7004 extends the time to file the return, but not the time to pay taxes owed. Businesses should estimate and pay any expected tax liability by the original deadline to avoid additional charges.If you’re ready to file your business tax return (Form 1120-S or 1065), e-file today with TaxZerone. Our secure, IRS-authorized platform ensures accurate filing, generates Schedule K-1s, and lets you share them safely via secure portal (ZeroneVault) or encrypted email.IRS Penalties for Late Filing or PaymentBusinesses that miss the filing deadline without submitting Form 7004 may face IRS penalties.✔️ Failure-to-File Penalty: Generally, 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid tax.✔️ Late Payment Penalty: If taxes remain unpaid after the deadline, the IRS may charge 0.5% of the unpaid tax per month, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid amount.✔️ Interest Charges: Interest may also apply to any unpaid balance until the tax is fully paid.Filing Form 7004 on time helps businesses avoid the failure-to-file penalty and provides additional time to complete their tax return accurately.Who Should File Form 7004 Today?Eligible filers for Form 7004 include businesses and organizations filing:✔️ Form 1120-S – U.S. Income Tax Return for S-Corporations✔️ Form 1065 – U.S. Return of Partnership Income✔️ Form 1042 – Annual Withholding Tax Return for U.S. Source Income of Foreign Persons✔️ Form 1066 – U.S. Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit (REMIC) Income Tax Return✔️ Form 3520-A – Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust With a U.S. Owner✔️Form 8804 – Annual Return for Partnership Withholding Tax (Section 1446)E-File in Minutes with TaxZeroneTaxZerone’s secure, IRS-authorized e-file platform allows businesses to complete and transmit Form 7004 within minutes. The platform offers a guided online process that simplifies extension filing even for last-minute filers.Key features of TaxZerone’s Form 7004 e-filing service:✔️ 100% IRS-authorized e-file provider✔️ Simple filing flow, guided online filing process✔️ Instant IRS acknowledgment and confirmation✔️ Supports all business entity types eligible for Form 7004✔️ Competitive, transparent pricing with no hidden fees✔️ Dedicated customer support is available today through the filing deadline“On the final day, many businesses realize they need more time to finalize their business tax return,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Filing Form 7004 today ensures they can stay compliant and avoid penalties while finishing their return properly.”Transparent Pricing for Business ExtensionsBusinesses can e-file Form 7004 today for just $17.99—with no hidden fees or subscriptions. TaxZerone makes it simple and affordable for S-corporations and partnerships to secure their IRS extension even on the final day.Beyond Form 7004: Full Business Tax Filing SupportAfter securing an extension, businesses can return to TaxZerone to complete their full returns, including:✔️ Form 1120-S - U.S. Income Tax Return for an S Corporation (with automatic Schedule K-1 generation for all shareholders)✔️ Form 1065-U.S - Return of Partnership Income (with automatic Schedule K-1 generation for all partners)✔️ All required supporting schedules and forms included at no extra costTaxZerone offers flat-fee pricing at $179.99 per return with no hidden fees or subscriptions. Businesses can securely share Schedule K-1 forms with shareholders and partners through the secure portal (ZeroneVault) or via postal mail.Free Form 7004 Filing for Prepaid Business ReturnsBusinesses that prepay for their Form 1120-S or Form 1065 return through TaxZerone can e-file their Form 7004 extension for FREE. This allows businesses to secure their extension today and return later to complete their full tax filing.Dedicated Support for Deadline-Day FilersTo assist businesses and tax professionals filing on the final day, TaxZerone provides multiple support options in English and Spanish to help users complete their extension requests quickly and accurately.Support options include:✔️ Live chat assistance✔️ Email support✔️ Phone support“Our mission is to simplify tax compliance for businesses,” the spokesperson added. “Whether a company is filing its return today or requesting an extension, our platform provides a reliable way to meet IRS requirements without unnecessary complexity.”Year-Round Filing SolutionsTaxZerone goes beyond business income tax returns, offering comprehensive support for a wide range of federal tax filings used by businesses, nonprofits, and payroll providers throughout the year. These include:✔️ Information returns: W-2, 1099, 1098, 5498 series, and ACA forms✔️ Employment tax forms: 941, 940, 943, 944, and 945✔️ Extension requests: 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397✔️Nonprofit filings: Form 990 series, Form 5227, and California Form 199✔️ Excise tax filings: 2290 and 8849✔️ Other essential forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI ReportsThis broad support allows organizations to manage multiple filing obligations from a single secure platform.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering electronic filing solutions for businesses, tax professionals, nonprofits, and payroll providers. The platform supports a wide range of federal tax filings, including business income tax returns, extension requests, employment tax forms, information returns, and nonprofit filings.Built with a focus on automation, accuracy, and security, TaxZerone helps organizations simplify tax compliance and complete filings efficiently.For more information, visit www.taxzerone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.