Becker Transactions Engaged by Grove Street to Offer First-Ever Covenants Not to Sue to Combat Film Copyright Piracy

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becker Transactions is proud to announce its exclusive engagement with Grove Street Funding, Inc. to offer groundbreaking pre-litigation Covenants Not to Sue (CNS) to over 1,000 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that have enabled repeated acts of film copyright piracy. This initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing the rampant violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and protecting the rights of content creators.The DMCA stipulates substantial statutory fines for repeated acts of copyright infringement , and with over 5 million notices already issued to ISPs of all sizes, it is evident that the issue of piracy is a pressing concern. Lawsuits have been filed against these entities for their violations, with some cases already settled, setting a precedent for accountability in the industry.Grove Street Funding has enrolled distribution rights to over 5,000 media titles and is at the forefront of this battle against piracy. Partnering with Facterra LLC, a subsidiary of American Films, Inc. (OTCID:AMFL), which specializes in tracking online piracy, we are committed to providing a comprehensive solution for copyright holders, independent film producers, songwriters, and authors seeking to recover damages for infringement.“Becker Transactions has developed this creative solution for all of us fighting online piracy. We are grateful for their work over the past two years. It's an equable agreement that works for the ISPs, the independent film producers, songwriters, and authors”, stated Thomas Murphy, CEO of Grove Street Funding.The CNS offering allows participating ISPs to secure their operations for a 10-year period covering 7 years back and 3 years forward, ensuring that they are fully licensed and protected from any litigation related to these violations. Importantly, this is not simply about damage claims; it is about compliance with the DMCA and safeguarding the integrity of the media industry."We are delighted to present this unprecedented opportunity to ISPs," said Olivia Becker, CEO of Becker Transactions. "By adopting our pre-litigation CNS, companies can protect themselves while contributing to the fight against copyright piracy."Dean Becker, Chairman of Becker Transactions, expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled to transition the CNS auctions I created into this new IP rights campaign. This initiative not only safeguards against digital piracy but also represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for all stakeholders involved.”For further discussions about how the pre-litigation Covenant Not to Sue can benefit your organization, please contact Becker Transactions directly. Together, we can create a more secure and respectful environment for creators and consumers alike.About Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading intellectual property brokerage firm, founded and led by seasoned industry veterans. With a proven track record of facilitating over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions, our team brings extensive expertise to the table.We specialize in providing expert advisory services in copyright law and digital media transactions, helping clients navigate the complexities of copyright enforcement with confidence. Our decades of experience include collaboration with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations.At Becker Transactions, we focus on technology monetization, excelling in identifying key intellectual property assets and strategically connecting them with buyers looking to gain a competitive edge. Our commitment to delivering value and fostering innovation distinguishes us in the industry.About Grove Street Funding, Inc.Grove Street Funding is dedicated to providing financial solutions for copyright holders, empowering them to protect their intellectual property rights and recover losses due to infringement.About Facterra LLCFacterra LLC is a data company focused on tracking online piracy to aid in legal campaigns for copyright holders. As a wholly owned subsidiary of American Films, Inc. (OTCID:AMFL), it supports independent film producers in their efforts to combat piracy effectively.---For additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact Olivia Becker at +1(662)338-6617 or Liv@BeckerTransactions.com.

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