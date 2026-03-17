Business Insurance Health Introduces Six Open Access Benefits Modeling Tools for Small and Mid-Size Employers

Business Insurance Health launches the Benefits Intelligence Platform — six free, actuarial-grade modeling tools for small and mid-size employers. No login, no email gate, no cost. All six tools in the Benefits Intelligence Platform — five live, one coming soon — each free with no login or email gate required. Every tool feeds into every other tool — an intentional ecosystem where each calculator deepens the analysis from the last, from Business Valuation through Strategy Builder. Sample output from the Premium Renewal Stress Test: 6-year cost projection across five funding strategies for a 75-employee company, showing up to $1.10M in projected savings versus fully insured. Sam Newland, CFP® and Founder of PEO4YOU, on why Business Insurance Health built free actuarial tools for employers.

Boston-based consulting firm publishes interactive planning tools covering health cost projections, benefits ROI, and funding strategy comparisons

We built these tools because the status quo made us uncomfortable. Employers hire brokers partly because they lack access to actuarial modeling. We asked: What if we removed that asymmetry?” — Sam Newland, CFP® — Founder, PEO4YOU

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Insurance Health, a benefits consulting firm founded by Sam Newland, CFP®, has released a suite of six interactive tools designed to help small and mid-size employers analyze health benefits costs and funding options independently. The tools are publicly accessible on the firm's website at businessinsurance.health, with no login or email registration required.

The suite, called the Benefits Intelligence Platform, includes five tools available now and a sixth scheduled for release next month.

Overview of the Six Tools

The Business Valuation Tool evaluates ten risk categories—including HR compliance, employee benefits, payroll administration, and retention—against four national transaction databases (BizBuySell, DealStats, IBBA Market Pulse, and the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project). Users receive projected valuations, industry percentile comparisons, and a breakdown of risk areas that may affect enterprise value.

The Benefits ROI Calculator draws on institutional data from KFF, SHRM, BLS, and six additional research organizations. Employers enter their company profile and select from 42 benefits across eight categories, including health and clinical wellness, financial and retirement security, and work-life flexibility. The tool outputs net ROI projections calculated from estimated reductions in turnover, hiring costs, HR administrative time, and productivity. Results are presented in conservative, base case, and optimistic scenarios.

The Health Funding Cost Projector compares seven major funding arrangements side by side: fully insured plans, PEO models, self-funded with stop-loss, strategic captive, Taft-Hartley trusts, captive plus pharmacy carve-out, and self-funded plus pharmacy carve-out. The tool includes statistical confidence intervals and multi-year projections. It also identifies potential cost variations across ten claim categories, including specialty biologics, oncology, and behavioral health.

The Premium Renewal Stress Test models up to six years of renewals under multiple funding scenarios. Employers input their current plan details, health profile, and claims assumptions, then view year-by-year projected costs across five strategies. The output includes a cost trajectory comparison chart and information on transition requirements for each strategy, such as lead times, minimum employee counts, and enrollment windows.

The Benefits Savings Strategy Builder generates strategy recommendations from a library of 51 approaches, each scored by disruption level, implementation timeline, minimum employee requirements, and savings range. Results include a projected total savings range with a 90% confidence interval.

A sixth tool, the Plan Quality and HRA Analyzer, is scheduled for release next month. It will score plan designs, project Health Reimbursement Account costs, and provide benchmarking against peer companies in the same industry and region.

How the Tools Connect

The platform is designed so that each tool references and links to the others. For example, a user completing the Business Valuation Tool is directed to the Benefits ROI Calculator for additional analysis, while the stress test output links to the Strategy Builder. All tools include print and PDF export options.

Background and Context

Benefits modeling and funding analysis have traditionally been conducted by consultants and brokers on behalf of employer clients. By publishing these tools with open access, Business Insurance Health is making the underlying models directly available to employers.

"We built these tools because the status quo made us uncomfortable," said Sam Newland, CFP®, founder of PEO4YOU and Business Insurance Health. "Employers hire brokers and consultants partly because they don't have direct access to actuarial modeling. We asked ourselves: What if we removed that information asymmetry? What if we gave employers the same data our consultants use, for free?"

The firm said the tools are intended to complement, not replace, professional consulting services. Employers who want implementation support can request a consultation through the platform.

ABOUT PEO4YOU / BUSINESS INSURANCE HEALTH

PEO4YOU, in partnership with Business Insurance Health, is a Boston-based independent benefits consulting firm founded by Sam Newland, CFP®. The firm helps small and mid-size employers access benefits, HR support, and cost-management strategies through PEOs, self-funded and level-funded health plans, captive insurance, and Taft-Hartley trusts. PEO4YOU is part of the Newland Group Insurance family of companies and contributes to a medical debt forgiveness initiative with each client engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.