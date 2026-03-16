Alejandro Hernandez III JD Fiduciary Wealth Advisor

The Fiduciary Liquidity Problem: Why Real Estate Creates Planning Risks for High-Net-Worth Estates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In high-net-worth estate planning, real estate is often one of the most valuable assets on the balance sheet—but also one of the least liquid. As more affluent families accumulate wealth through investment properties, commercial holdings, and legacy residences, fiduciaries are increasingly confronted with a core challenge during estate administration: how to create liquidity without undermining long-term value.According to fiduciary advisor Alejandro Hernandez III, this issue is becoming more common as estate portfolios grow increasingly concentrated in real property assets.Executors, trustees, and estate counsel frequently face pressure to satisfy taxes, expenses, distributions, and ongoing property obligations while managing assets that cannot easily be converted into cash. Although real estate may represent substantial paper value, it often creates timing, valuation, and operational complications that can place fiduciaries in difficult positions.This issue, often described as the fiduciary liquidity problem, becomes particularly acute in estates where a large concentration of wealth is tied to illiquid property. A fiduciary may be required to maintain insurance, taxes, debt service, repairs, and management obligations while also responding to beneficiary expectations and broader estate deadlines. In some cases, an estate may appear wealthy on paper while lacking the immediate liquidity necessary to administer it efficiently.“Real estate can be an excellent wealth-building asset, but from a fiduciary perspective it can also create serious planning risks when liquidity has not been addressed in advance,” said Alejandro Hernandez III, founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC. “Families and advisors often focus on asset value, but fiduciaries must focus on cash flow, timing, and administrative practicality.”Among the most common risks are forced sales under unfavorable market conditions, disputes over valuation, unequal treatment among beneficiaries, and delays in administration caused by the need to preserve or reposition property before sale or transfer. These risks may be compounded when an estate includes multiple parcels, leveraged assets, tenant-occupied buildings, or properties held across different jurisdictions.Alejandro Hernandez III notes that for trustees and estate representatives, the challenge is not simply whether to sell or hold property—it is whether the estate has been structured with enough flexibility to allow prudent decision-making. Without a liquidity strategy, fiduciaries may be forced to choose between preserving long-term asset value and meeting short-term legal and financial obligations.Advisors who work in this area emphasize that liquidity planning should be addressed well before a death or incapacity event occurs. This may involve evaluating whether certain assets should be refinanced, sold, retitled, insured differently, or paired with reserve strategies that allow fiduciaries to avoid distressed decision-making later. In more sophisticated estates, the issue may also intersect with tax planning, trust design, succession structures, and intergenerational wealth transfer objectives.Through ARH Global Advisors LLC, Alejandro Hernandez III focuses on helping families, fiduciaries, and professional advisors evaluate real estate not only as an appreciating asset, but also as a planning variable that can materially affect estate administration outcomes. By integrating real estate analysis with fiduciary strategy, the firm works to identify liquidity risks before they become estate disputes or forced transactions.As high-net-worth portfolios continue to include substantial real property holdings, Alejandro Hernandez III believes the fiduciary liquidity problem is gaining increased attention among estate planners, trustees, and real estate advisors nationwide. For families seeking to preserve wealth across generations, the question is no longer simply what assets they own—but whether those assets can support a workable fiduciary plan when administration begins.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a multidisciplinary advisory platform founded by Alejandro Hernandez III that focuses on fiduciary strategy, real estate advisory, estate planning coordination, and wealth structuring for complex asset portfolios. The firm works with high-net-worth families, trustees, attorneys, and closely held business owners to address the intersection of real estate, fiduciary administration, and long-term wealth preservation.

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