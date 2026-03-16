The Brookbush Institute Publishes: 'Using Research for Better Practice: A Decision Theory & Information Theory Approach'

Using Research for Better Practice: A Decision Theory and Information Theory Approach - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/using-research-for-better-practice-a-decision-theory-and-information-theory-approach

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In an information-theory framework, the value of a study is not determined by "levels-of-evidence." The value is the decision-relevant information that it adds to the existing body of evidence. ” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from the NEW Article: Using Research for Better Practice: A Decision Theory and Information Theory Approach- Additional Article: Levels of Evidence are Flawed - Related Article: There is a Single Best Approach to Physical Rehabilitation. INTRODUCTIONIntroductory research courses in medicine, physical rehabilitation, and fitness education are commonly designed around “critical appraisal,” as if the learner’s central task is to decide whether published studies deserve to be believed. Considering that most published research is performed by multiple individuals with terminal degrees and then reviewed by multiple individuals with terminal degrees, the implication that new students (or even clinicians) should then review this work with little or no experience in performing or reviewing research is a little ridiculous. It is teaching students to add a redundant, third layer of critique (after the research team's editing and peer review prior to publication), to determine whether the student should consider the research findings. In practice, this course design leads students to adopt a contrarian approach rather than a data-collection approach. This paper suggests that another layer of critical appraisal is far less valuable than an attempt to find the "signal" in the relevant available research.This critical-appraisal-first posture has predictable consequences. It encourages contrarianism as a proxy for sophistication and invites overconfidence among learners who are relatively inexperienced in conducting, publishing, and reviewing research. When novices are taught to treat themselves as arbiters of credibility, the result is frequently selective skepticism. Evidence that aligns with prior beliefs is accepted with little resistance, whereas evidence that challenges those beliefs is scrutinized with fervor and dismissed on even minor perceived flaws. This is not critical thinking. It is confirmation bias with a checklist.More importantly, a dismissal-driven approach fails the central requirement of evidence-based practice. It removes data, rather than integrating data. Clinical practice is decision-making under uncertainty. If the goal is the best possible outcomes, then the purpose of research is to refine practice with objective, third-party data. These data are the objective third-party inputs most likely to reduce bias and error through the scientific method. Although clinician expertise and patient values are important, humans are vulnerable to inherent biases and errors that cannot be fully overcome in practice, for example, recency bias, availability bias, anchoring, and confirmation bias (10). There is simply no substitute for peer-reviewed and published original research. If this objective external evidence base is reduced to a small subset by dismissal of anything that does not support the reader’s confirmation bias, then the risk of bias and error is amplified, not reduced. Further, even if the dismissal of research is not reduced by confirmation bias, but instead an arbitrary threshold of "research quality", this often leaves insufficient data to make a decision, resulting in practitioners defaulting to opinion, which would again increase the risk of error, not reduce it.The alternative proposed in this paper begins with a simple premise. Interpretation should be taught as decoding, not vetoing. Research findings are inputs, and conclusions are outputs. The direction of information flow runs from evidence to belief, not from belief to evidence. From this starting point, we adopt two complementary frameworks. Claude Shannon’s information theory provides a rigorous metaphor for the body of research as a message transmitted through a noisy channel, where the task is to recover the signal while accounting for noise and redundancy. Decision theory, operationalized through the Value of Information (VOI), provides the normative criterion for what evidence matters. The value of evidence is a result of its ability to reduce uncertainty in a way that improves decisions and outcomes.To operationalize these ideas, we introduce a Research-to-Decision Workflow....CHECK OUT THE WHOLE ARTICLE BY FOLLOWING THE LINK

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