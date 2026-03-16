LIZ ABZUG AND BELLA ABZUG LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE THE PBS PREMIERE OF BELLA! THIS WOMAN’S PLACE IS IN THE HOUSE

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIZ ABZUG AND BELLA ABZUG LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE THE AMERICAN MASTERS PBS PREMIERE OF BELLA! THIS WOMAN’S PLACE IS IN THE HOUSEAmerican Masters Premiere to Take Place on March 17 at 9pm ESTIn-Person Screening on March 31 at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House in ManhattanToday Liz Abzug, the Bella Abzug Leadership Institute, and Thirteen Productions LLC, announced the upcoming PBS American Masters premiere of Bella! This Woman’s Place Is in the House, a feature length documentary that celebrates the life of trailblazing Congresswoman and feminist icon, Bella Abzug. More than fifty years after she first ran for Congress on the slogan “This Woman’s Place Is in the House, the House of Representatives,” Bella Abzug’s message remains as urgent and inspiring as ever.Making its television debut during Women’s History Month, the documentary tells the story of a woman who refused to wait for power to be handed to her and instead marched straight into the halls of Congress. Known for her trademark wide-brimmed hats, booming voice, and fearless advocacy, Bella Abzug helped transform American politics and the women’s movement. The documentary was recently included in the permanent archive of the Library of Congress.Through rare archival footage and interviews with prominent individuals, including former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Barbra Streisand, Gloria Steinem, Rep. Maxine Waters, Marlo Thomas, and Shirley MacLaine, Bella! This Woman’s Place Is in the House captures the spirit of a woman who redefined what leadership looked like in America during the women’s rights movement.“I am very happy to be able to finally bring this documentary to the public by its airing on PBS/WNET and PBS affiliates across the country,” said Liz Abzug, Executive Producer, Bella! This Woman’s Place Is in the House. “Making this documentary has been an arduous and challenging journey, and I am confident that it accurately reflects my mother’s life as a prominent feminist and a powerful 21st-century politician. Viewers will witness the immense impact of her work and accomplishments, and how, as a female lawyer and elected leader, she overcame obstacles to achieve significant change.”For more info on the American Masters broadcast visit – WNET To honor Abzug’s legacy, a special screening will also take place on March 31 at 6pm at Hunter College’s Roosevelt House, a historic center for public policy and civic engagement in New York City. The screening will serve as both a tribute and a call to action for the next generation of women leaders, particularly young women entering public service and activism.ABOUT BELLA ABZUG LEADERSHIP INSTITUTEThe Bella Abzug Leadership Institute (BALI), Inc. was founded in 2005 by Liz Abzug and Eve Abzug, daughters of Bella Abzug, as a 501(c)3 leadership and debate training nonprofit organization to educate, inspire and empower under-served, minority and immigrant girls and young women in New York City’s metropolitan area to become effective, dynamic and visionary 21st Century leaders.Liz Abzug has served as BALI’s Executive Director for 20 years. BALI has trained 4,000 young women, girls, and now boys as well, in the tri state area and throughout the country. For more information please visit: www.abzuginstitute.org ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERSNow in its 39th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape—through compelling, unvarnished stories.Setting the standard for documentary film profiles, the series has earned widespread critical acclaim: 28 Emmy Awards—including 10 for Outstanding Non-Fiction Series and five for Outstanding Non-Fiction Special—two News & Documentary Emmys, 14 Peabodys, three Grammys, two Producers Guild Awards, an Oscar, and many other honors.American Masters has produced an exceptional library, bringing originality and perspective to highlight our nation’s most enduring writers, musicians, visual and performing artists, dramatists, filmmakers, culinarians, scientists, athletes and more. Balancing a broad and diverse cast of characters and artistic approaches, American Masters reveals the style and substance of each subject while preserving historical authenticity and intellectual integrity.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.