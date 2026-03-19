Marki Lemons Ryhal’s latest training initiative shows agents how to create localized, multilingual content in just 10 minutes a day. The 10-Minute Copy-Paste Flywheel shows how agents can turn RPR data into AI-generated marketing assets in three simple steps.

New training initiative combines MLS-backed data, multilingual publishing, and a low-cost workflow designed to help agents create local, AI-ready content.

We built this framework to help agents create better local content in less time, using trusted data, daily consistency, and language access that reflects today’s market.” — Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReMarkiTable LLC announced a new multilingual AI content framework developed for Rayse and 11 major multiple listing service partners to help real estate agents improve visibility as consumers shift from traditional search results to AI-generated answers. The initiative is designed to help agents turn local market knowledge into discoverable content that can be surfaced by tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot. Answer Engine Optimization , or AEO, refers to creating content that can be directly understood, cited, and surfaced by AI systems when users ask questions. For real estate professionals, that means publishing clear, localized, data-backed content that answers buyer and seller questions in the way modern search tools now deliver results.Marki said the framework was shaped by recent masterclasses delivered in collaboration with Rayse and 11 MLS partners. According to the company, the series reached nearly 5,000 agents and highlighted growing demand for practical workflows built around vetted data, hyper-local expertise, and multilingual communication.“We are watching consumer search behavior change in real time,” said Marki Lemons Ryhal , CEO of ReMarkiTable LLC. “Agents still need a strong landing page, but that is no longer the whole game. They also need content that answers local questions clearly enough for AI systems to recognize, summarize, and surface.”The company said its “ anyZip ” framework is designed to help agents build search-ready local content for any ZIP code using an affordable technology stack and a repeatable daily workflow. ReMarkiTable states that the system can help agents produce high-value content in as little as 10 minutes per day and adapt that content for up to 85 languages, making local expertise more accessible to multilingual households and international audiences.By grounding the workflow in MLS-backed information and Rayse transparency tools, ReMarkiTable says the framework is intended to improve the quality and trustworthiness of the local content agents publish online. The goal is to help answer engines surface professional, localized insights rather than generic or incomplete web content.“The opportunity is not just to publish more content,” Lemons said. “It is to publish better local answers. When agents can explain a neighborhood, a price point, or a market shift clearly and in the language a client speaks at home, they improve both visibility and service.”ReMarkiTable will continue offering training and related masterclass programming for MLS organizations, brokerages, and agent communities.

Do you really need AI for your business? A Rayse Masterclass with Marki Lemons Ryhal

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