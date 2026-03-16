TheraPetic® Healthcare Provider Group, founded by Dr. Patrick Fisher, PhD, NCC, LPC, reports it has served more than 50,000 families across the U.S. since 2016.

We're proud of what these 10 years represents - not the growth or numbers, but our commitment. Every year we kept the our standards exceptional and affordable - decade of dedicated nonprofit work.” — Dr. Patrick Fisher, PhD, NCC, LPC · Founder & Board Chair, TheraPetic®

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As state legislatures crack down on fraudulent service animal documentation and regulators increase scrutiny of online "instant letter" services, Washington, DC–based nonprofit TheraPeticHealthcare Provider Group is marking a decade of HIPAA-compliant clinical evaluations. Founded by Dr. Patrick Fisher, PhD, NCC, LPC, the organization reports it has served more than 50,000 families across all 50 states since 2016 while keeping its documentation pricing unchanged for a decade.Ten years ago, Dr. Fisher began building a nonprofit model designed to address a growing problem: individuals who needed legitimate clinical documentation were often unable to access healthcare providers familiar with disability accommodation law, while others were misled by online services selling registrations or letters without clinical evaluation. TheraPeticwas established as a nonprofit to expand access to legitimate clinical assessments.A Rapidly Growing Industry Under ScrutinyOver the past decade, an unregulated online marketplace selling instant "service animal registrations," identification cards, and support animal letters has proliferated across the internet — offering documentation without any clinical evaluation. Consumer advocates and regulators say these services mislead the public and undermine the legitimacy of individuals with genuine disabilities.The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a fundamental shift in how Americans access healthcare. As telehealth appointments replaced in-person visits overnight, millions of patients experienced for the first time what TheraPetichad been building since 2016 — that legitimate clinical care could be delivered remotely, securely, and effectively. But the same shift that normalized telehealth also opened the door to predatory services using the language of digital healthcare to sell documentation that was never clinical. Many were operating in a legal gray area that regulators have spent the years since trying to close.The legal distinction matters. Service animals are defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act as dogs trained to perform specific tasks for a person with a disability. Emotional support animals may qualify for housing accommodations under the Fair Housing Act when supported by appropriate clinical documentation from a licensed healthcare professional. Federal housing law does not recognize animal registries or certificates as substitutes for that documentation.More than 30 states have enacted or proposed legislation addressing fraudulent service animal documentation. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation revised its air travel regulations, removing support animal protections following widespread abuse of online documentation services. The Federal Trade Commission has increased enforcement activity against services marketing instant letters without clinical evaluation.As regulatory scrutiny increases, TheraPeticsays its mission remains focused on protecting access to legitimate clinical evaluations while helping consumers avoid misleading online services.What Sets TheraPeticApartTheraPetic's evaluation process uses HIPAA-compliant clinical assessments reviewed by licensed clinicians — rather than automated approvals or documentation issued without clinical review. The clinical model is informed by Dr. Fisher's peer-reviewed doctoral research at Walden University on the therapeutic outcomes of support animal partnerships for adults living with anxiety, identifying six validated clinical themes that form the foundation of every evaluation in the network.TheraPetic Solutions, Inc. (EIN: 81-3003968) operates as a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit verifiable through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search and GuideStar. Every document issued includes a unique QR verification code for independent third-party confirmation at verify.mypsd.org. A sample redacted evaluation letter is available for download in the press kit at therapetic.net/press, illustrating how clinically reviewed documentation differs from commercially sold certificates. TheraPeticis a federally registered trademark, USPTO Serial No. 87439357."The explosion of instant-letter websites didn't just harm landlords or airlines — it harmed the people who genuinely rely on these animals for housing stability and mental health support. When documentation becomes a commodity rather than a clinical determination, individuals with legitimate disabilities are the ones who ultimately suffer. That's why we built TheraPeticas a nonprofit from day one."— Dr. Patrick Fisher, PhD, NCC, LPC · Founder & Board Chair, TheraPeticHealthcare Provider Group · Washington, DCServing Those Who ServedTheraPetichas a longstanding commitment to active military personnel and veterans, communities that carry a disproportionate share of the invisible disabilities this organization was built to serve. Service animals and support animals play a documented role in the lives of veterans managing PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and the psychological weight of military service — yet these are often the individuals most vulnerable to predatory documentation services and most in need of a trustworthy clinical pathway.TheraPeticis proud to serve the military community and their families as part of its nonprofit mission. Active duty service members, veterans, and their families are encouraged to reach out directly at help@mypsd.org to learn about available support.2026 Anniversary InitiativesTo mark its 10-year anniversary, TheraPeticis introducing three initiatives across its nonprofit network.HANK — a conversational AI assistant named after Dr. Fisher's late French Bulldog — guides individuals through intake and educational resources in English and Spanish before connecting them with a licensed clinician for evaluation.Service Dog Training Plus provides video-reviewed verification confirming a service dog can perform trained disability-related tasks, developed in response to increasing airline and housing provider requests for training documentation.A 10-Year Anniversary member drawing offers lifetime memberships, multi-year renewal extensions, and complimentary Training Plus packages to active, new, and renewing members.Documentation packages range from $99 to $199 — unchanged since 2016. As a clinical evaluation conducted by licensed clinicians, TheraPetic's process qualifies as a medical expense eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) reimbursement — making legitimate documentation accessible to families already managing healthcare costs.A Mission Worth SupportingTheraPeticoperates as a nonprofit focused on expanding access to legitimate clinical evaluations for individuals who rely on service dogs or support animals for disability-related needs.Tax-deductible donations directly support free consumer education, assistance for veterans and underserved communities, and the operational infrastructure that keeps clinical evaluations accessible and affordable. To support the mission: mypsd.org/donate.

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