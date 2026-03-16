628 Digital Design Launches Inaugural Procurement Readiness Accelerator for Small and Diverse Businesses

628 Digital Design's Logo Samantha Williams, M.S. - President & CEO

628 Digital Design’s 3Cs Accelerator equips entrepreneurs to pursue corporate and government contracts that grow income, business stability, and opportunity.

The 3Cs Accelerator helps entrepreneurs at all levels develop and strengthen critical business documents, allowing them to compete more confidently for corporate and federal contracting opportunities.” — Samantha Williams, M.S., President & CEO, 628 Digital Design

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 628 Digital Design , a certified minority and woman business enterprise (M/WBE), has launched The 3Cs of Corporate and Federal Contracting Accelerator program, its inaugural three-month procurement readiness accelerator program designed to equip small business owners, especially Black, minority, and women businesses, with the documents, registrations, certifications, and connections needed to compete in the government and corporate contracting marketplace.Led by Samantha (Sammi) Williams, M.S., President & CEO of 628 Digital Design, the accelerator is built around three foundational pillars:- Professionally crafted Capability Statements- Compelling Corporate Bios- Verified Socioeconomic Designations and Business CertificationsTogether, these deliverables form a business’s contracting identity and serve as the entry point to procurement opportunities worth trillions of dollars annually.Program StructureParticipants meet biweekly for 3 months in virtual cohort sessions to learn the 3Cs methodology through workshops, live coaching, and interactive learning. Each participant also receives one-on-one guidance from Sammi tailored to their business goals. An optional VIP Elite package provides added personalized support, including private consultations, design support, LinkedIn optimization, a custom certification roadmap, procurement introductions, priority support, lifetime recording access, VIP networking calls, and text assistance.A defining feature of the accelerator is access to people. Sammi has curated an array of industry professionals and structured opportunities to meet and build relationships with procurement officers, supplier diversity professionals, and corporate vendor managers. These are the decision-makers who directly influence contracting awards.Why This MattersThe 3Cs Accelerator program uniquely focuses on both government and corporate contracting. Led by Sammi, a certified contractor with firsthand experience in federal procurement and corporate supplier diversity, the program is grounded in what buyers actually require. Participants leave with practical knowledge, completed documents, and certifications aligned with the standards of government agencies, municipal procurement offices, and corporate vendor programs.“Certifications are not just a formality. They are a competitive weapon. As a certified M/WBE, WOSB, SDVOSB, DBE, or 8(a), you are eligible for set-aside contracts and supplier diversity initiatives specifically designed to level the playing field. These designations open doors to exclusive opportunity pools and place your business in front of buyers who are required and motivated to spend with you.” — Samantha Williams, M.S., President & CEO, 628 Digital DesignA Multi-Trillion Dollar OpportunityThe U.S. federal government is the world’s largest buyer, with annual spending goals mandating that a significant share be directed to small, disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, HUBZone, and 8(a) businesses. Many state and municipal governments set M/WBE and disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) spending requirements. Fortune 500 corporations also commit billions through formal supplier diversity programs that may include LGBT business enterprises. Certification unlocks access to all of it.Beyond contracts, certified businesses gain visibility in national supplier databases, access to exclusive procurement events and matchmaking opportunities, peer networks, capital programs, teaming and joint venture partnerships, and professional development resources through certification bodies such as the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).About 628 Digital Design628 Digital Design (a dba of Sam’s Word, LLC) is a full-service marketing agency and certified B Corp , focused on sustainable marketing solutions. 628 Digital Design is a one-stop-shop digital content design, marketing, and consulting agency that creates inclusive content for diverse audiences. Services include comprehensive and integrated creative and marketing solutions, including social media management and marketing, copywriting, translation services, website design, marketing strategy, photography, videography, and media buying. 628 Digital Design also provides AI-enabled strategy, consultation, and implementation solutions. The agency specializes in helping businesses market themselves to corporate and federal clients, allowing them to pursue contract opportunities that increase income, expand capacity, create economic stability, and improve socioeconomic outcomes.In addition to its comprehensive marketing strategies, the company holds several certifications, including:- MBE through NMSDC via the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council (GNEMSDC) and the state of Pennsylvania- WBE through WBENC via WBEC Metro NY and WBEC DMV, the Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District, and the state of Pennsylvania- Woman-owned small business (WOSB) through the SBA- Small and Minority Business Enterprise (SMBE) through the state of Connecticut- MWBE through the City and State of New York- DBE through the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) and 14 additional states- Micro-small business through the State of Washington- Black-owned business through the U.S. Black Chambers of Commerce/ByBlackSammi’s expertise also includes being awarded a Certifications Consultant contract with Advantage Valley, a West Virginia-based economic development organization supporting business growth and workforce development. Sammi serves as a subject-matter expert on the certification process for federal and corporate contracting. She facilitates quarterly webinars and provides businesses with up to 10 hours of hands-on support per year to register in SAM.gov and obtain their socioeconomic certifications.628 Digital Design is a mission-driven social impact marketing agency and certified B Corp that helps organizations grow through strategic marketing, branding, design, and communications. Guided by values of equity, economic inclusivity, and community impact, the agency also works to strengthen visibility, credibility, and access to corporate and government contracting opportunities.

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