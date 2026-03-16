Alternative Family Services Releases Latest Impact Report Highlighting 'Steadiness in Action'

AFS's Latest Impact Report Highlights Path to Stability for Hundreds of Northern California Foster Youth

I’ve been reminded that lasting change is built in moments that rarely make headlines: a caregiver choosing patience over fear, a family taking one more step toward stability.” — Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Family Services (AFS), a leading foster care and mental health agency, has officially released its FY '24–'25 Impact Report, titled "Steadiness in Action." The report details a year of unwavering commitment to children, youth, and families navigating crises, showcasing significant achievements in permanency, mental health support, and housing stability.The theme of the report, "Steadiness in Action," reflects the agency’s grounded promise to provide safety, dignity, and the opportunity to heal across every program and county served. In a year marked by both urgent crises and patient transitions, AFS’s strategic focus on service excellence and accountability led to transformative outcomes for hundreds of individuals.Key Highlights from the FY '24–'25 Impact Report include:Permanency & Foster Care: AFS served 653 total youth in foster care and finalized 28 adoptions, creating lasting connections and permanent homes.Emergency Support: The Emergency Placement Program maintained a 100% placement maintenance rate while permanent solutions were identified for children in urgent need.Mental Health Services: 470 outpatient mental health clients received a total of 17,227 hours of therapeutic support, delivered by professionals using trauma-informed and culturally responsive approaches.Housing for Transition Age Youth (TAY): AFS achieved 100% housing stability for young adults in its Transitional Housing Plus (THP+) and Non-Minor Dependent (NMD) programs, helping youth transition confidently into independent adulthood.Community Investment: Generous donors and partners contributed $463,320 to fill critical gaps in educational access, immediate essentials, and enrichment opportunities."I’ve been reminded that lasting change is built in moments that rarely make headlines: a caregiver choosing patience over fear, a family taking one more step toward stability," said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of Alternative Family Services. "This report is a reflection of what happens when compassion is matched with strategy and our shared HEART values—honesty, equity, appreciation, respect, and teamwork."Beyond the data, the report highlights powerful individual journeys, youth who found belonging through AFS’s kinship-focused "Family Seeing" approach, along with the story of another former foster youth in the THP+ program who is now pursuing a career as a firefighter.The public is invited to explore the full FY '24–'25 Impact Report and see the results of community investment and partnership: afs4kids.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/AFS-Impact-Report-FY2425-final.pdf About Alternative Family Services (AFS):The mission of AFS is to support vulnerable children, youth, and families in need of stability, safety, and wellbeing in their communities. Founded on the pillars of service excellence and equity, AFS provides a full continuum of services, including foster care, adoption, mental health care, and specialized support for Transition Age Youth across Northern California.Media Contact: Angela Taylor, Director of Resource Development ataylor@afs4kids.org (510) 988-3006

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.