Jason Ruedy 'The Home Loan Arranger' Says Investors Use DSCR Loans to Consolidate Debt and Leverage Rental Income

The Home Loan Arranger Jason M Ruedy

Denver Mortgage Expert Jason Ruedy “The Home Loan Arranger” Explains How DSCR Loans Help Real Estate Investors Consolidate Debt and Leverage Rental Income

Many successful real estate investors write off income through legitimate tax strategies, which can make qualifying for traditional mortgages difficult” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, widely known as “The Home Loan Arranger,” says a growing number of real estate investors across the Denver metro area are turning to Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans to refinance investment properties, consolidate debt, and improve overall cash flow. According to the Denver mortgage expert, DSCR financing is quickly becoming one of the most powerful tools available for real estate investors looking to leverage rental property income without the limitations of traditional mortgage qualification.The DSCR loan program allows investors to qualify for investment property loans and refinancing based primarily on the rental income generated by the property rather than personal income documentation. This means borrowers often do not need to provide tax returns, W-2 forms, or extensive income verification typically required with conventional mortgage loans.Instead of using the traditional debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, lenders evaluate whether the rental income from the property is sufficient to cover the mortgage payment and related housing expenses.“Many successful real estate investors write off income through legitimate tax strategies, which can make qualifying for traditional mortgages difficult,” says Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger. “DSCR loans allow investors to qualify based on the performance of the property itself. This opens the door for investors to refinance rental properties, consolidate high-interest debt, and allow tenant income to support the loan.”Using Investment Properties to Consolidate DebtMany investors are using DSCR cash-out refinance loans to access equity in their Denver investment properties and restructure existing debt.By tapping into the equity of their rental properties, investors may be able to:• Consolidate high-interest credit card debt• Replace multiple payments with one structured loan• Improve monthly cash flow across their portfolio• Reinvest equity into additional rental properties• Simplify finances with one mortgage payment supported by rental income“One of the most powerful aspects of DSCR loans is that investors can refinance their rental property and often have the tenant’s rent cover the mortgage payment,” Ruedy explains. “This allows investors to restructure debt in a way that aligns with the income generated by the property.”Denver Real Estate Market Creating Opportunities for InvestorsThe Denver housing market continues to attract real estate investors due to strong population growth, job expansion, and consistent demand for rental housing. As property values and rents remain strong across the region, investors are increasingly exploring investment property refinancing and rental property loans in Denver to optimize their portfolios.Ruedy notes that DSCR financing has become one of the fastest-growing mortgage programs for real estate investors, Airbnb property owners, and self-employed borrowers who may not qualify under traditional lending guidelines.“Investors want flexibility when financing rental properties,” Ruedy says. “DSCR loans provide a solution that allows them to scale their portfolios, refinance investment properties, and consolidate debt without the hurdles of conventional income documentation.”About Jason Ruedy — The Home Loan ArrangerJason Ruedy, known nationally as “The Home Loan Arranger,” is a Denver-based mortgage professional with more than 30 years of experience in residential mortgage lending, investment property financing, and mortgage refinancing. Ruedy consistently ranks among the top mortgage originators in the United States and specializes in helping homeowners and real estate investors structure mortgage strategies that maximize opportunity and financial flexibility.Through The Home Loan Arranger, Ruedy offers a wide range of mortgage solutions including:• Investment property loans in Denver• Rental property refinancing• Residential home purchase loansReal estate investors interested in learning more about DSCR loans, investment property financing, or rental property refinancing in Denver are encouraged to contact The Home Loan Arranger directly.For more information visit:

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