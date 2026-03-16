Capstone Jet Charter Launches Advisory-led Brokerage Backed by Guardian Jet

Victoria Reina-Duffy, Managing Partner, Capstone Jet Charter Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Capstone Jet Charter

Capstone Jet Charter launches on-demand private jet brokerage led by Victoria Reina-Duffy and backed by principals from Guardian Jet, an aircraft brokerage firm

Our clients don’t just want access to airplanes. They want experts who understand their standards and take responsibility for the decision behind the flight.” — Don Dwyer, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Capstone Jet Charter

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The private jet charter market offers more aircraft and booking options than ever, but industry veterans say visibility does not always equal oversight. capstonejet.com ) launched today with an on-demand charter brokerage model built around direct accountability and advisory evaluation rather than marketplace listings.Led by Victoria Reina-Duffy, a veteran of aircraft management and charter operations, and supported by Guardian Jet ’s principals, Capstone Jet approaches charter with the perspective of experienced aviation professionals. Rather than simply locating available aircraft, the firm evaluates operators, maintenance pedigree and mission suitability before making a recommendation.“Our clients don’t just want access to airplanes,” said Don Dwyer, co-founder and managing partner of Capstone Jet Charter. “They want experts who understand their standards and take responsibility for the decision behind the flight. AI-powered booking platforms can show you which aircraft are available and generate instant quotes, but they don’t reveal maintenance history, crew experience or operator reliability. Supply is visible, judgment is not.”Capstone Jet reviews those factors before presenting options. A dedicated advisor manages each trip from the initial request through final billing, reducing handoffs and maintaining continuity.The process is supported by the Vault, a secure client portal that organizes trip details, contracts, approvals and reporting in one place. Clients can track their trip online or call their advisor directly at any time.“The Vault provides structure and transparency,” Reina-Duffy said. “But trip execution still depends on real operational knowledge. I’ve worked inside charter brokerage and aircraft management environments where international permits shift, airport slots tighten and maintenance issues arise without warning. Clients want experienced people evaluating those factors before departure, not after.”Capstone’s founders say the global firm grew out of years of advisory work that revealed how often clients rely on charter, regardless of ownership structure. Aircraft owners, fractional participants and high-net-worth individuals routinely turn to charter for supplemental lift, international missions and scheduling flexibility.Guardian Jet’s consulting division regularly analyze whether clients should charter, purchase fractional shares or acquire aircraft outright based on projected utilization, long-term cost, and client inclination. That work made one thing clear: charter is not occasional, it’s ongoing.Capstone Jet was built to manage that reality with structure and oversight. “Charter is not separate from a client’s broader aviation planning,” Dwyer said. “It’s part of it. Our role is to help them meet their mission needs with consistency and oversight.”For more information, visit capstonejet.com.About Capstone Jet CharterCapstone Jet Charter, LLC, is an independently owned charter brokerage with an advisory-driven approach, led by charter industry expert Victoria Reina-Duffy and co-founded with the principals of Guardian Jet, the world’s largest aircraft brokerage and consulting firm. Capstone Jet provides structured oversight of on-demand aircraft charter for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, aircraft owners and businesses worldwide. Through its proprietary Vault platform, the firm centralizes documentation and reporting while maintaining direct advisory services and accountability. The firm operates with an active Safety Management System and Emergency Response Plan, and serves clients globally. Capstone Jet delivers aviation intelligence to oversee trips, analytics, finance and more.

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