Chicago’s Tallest Fashion-Inspired Skydeck Lounge, Midnight Noir, Debuts April 3

Midnight Noir Interior 29th Floor Skydeck Skydome Igloos Magnificent Mile

Chicago’s Tallest Fashion-Forward Lounge Opens 29 Floors Above the Magnificent Mile

We wanted to create a space where nightlife, fashion, music, and skyline views come together in a way that feels elevated, glamorous, and uniquely Chicago.” — Lauren Falor, VP of Marketing for The Chicago Hotel Collection

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Hotel Collection has announced the opening of Midnight Noir, a new skydeck lounge concept debuting April 3, 2026, at its Magnificent Mile property. Located 29 floors above Michigan Avenue, the venue introduces a fashion-inspired hotel lounge experience positioned as the city’s highest outdoor skydeck lounge.

Midnight Noir is designed as a social and entertainment venue for hotel guests and visitors exploring Chicago’s Magnificent Mile district. The concept blends lounge programming, music, and skyline views within a hospitality setting influenced by global fashion capitals including Paris, Milan, and New York.

“Midnight Noir represents an evolution in how hotel lounges can serve as social destinations,” said Lauren Falor, VP of Marketing for The Chicago Hotel Collection. “The goal was to create a space where design, music, and skyline views come together in a way that reflects Chicago’s energy and style.”

Located atop the Chicago Hotel Collection Magnificent Mile, the lounge features panoramic views of the surrounding skyline and Michigan Avenue corridor. The venue’s design incorporates fashion-inspired visual installations, curated DJ programming, and a cocktail lounge atmosphere intended to complement the hotel’s guest experience.

Industry Trends in Hotel Entertainment Spaces

Urban hotels have increasingly incorporated skydeck lounges and social spaces into their hospitality offerings as a way to expand guest experiences beyond traditional hotel amenities. These venues often combine entertainment programming, lounge seating, and city views to create social environments that attract both hotel guests and local visitors.

Midnight Noir reflects this broader trend by integrating nightlife-style programming within a hotel setting while maintaining the atmosphere of a lounge destination.

Seasonal Skydeck Skydomes

The venue also includes a skydeck area with private seasonal Skydomes available during colder months. The heated transparent domes allow guests to enjoy skyline views while remaining sheltered from winter weather conditions.

The Skydomes are designed to provide private group seating areas and extend the usability of the outdoor skydeck space during Chicago’s winter season.

Skydome Reservations can be made at: https://www.opentable.com/r/mag-mile-bar-chicago

Weekly Programming

Beginning opening weekend, Midnight Noir will host regular evening programming on select nights including DJ sets and lounge-style music programming. Events are scheduled to run from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Debut Celebration

To mark the opening of Midnight Noir, the Chicago Hotel Collection will host a two-day debut celebration introducing the new skydeck lounge concept. The launch events will take place April 3 and April 4 and will feature DJ programming, lounge-style music, and skyline views from the venue’s skydeck overlooking the Magnificent Mile.

The debut events are designed to introduce the Midnight Noir concept to hotel guests, Chicago residents, and visitors exploring the city’s nightlife and hospitality scene.

Additional information about the opening events can be found at:

https://speakeasygo.com/midnight-noir/midnight-noir-the-debut---29-floors-above-ordinary?eid=EVE-Y4S0MN

Location

Midnight Noir is located within the Chicago Hotel Collection Magnificent Mile at:

166 East Superior Street

Chicago, Illinois

The property is situated near Michigan Avenue shopping, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and several of Chicago’s major dining and entertainment districts.

About The Chicago Hotel Collection

The Chicago Hotel Collection operates a portfolio of boutique hotels located in several Chicago neighborhoods including the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, River North, and Wrigleyville. The brand focuses on hospitality experiences that combine accommodations with curated events, social programming, and guest-focused amenities

✨ MIDNIGHT NOIR | Chicago’s Most Stylish Rooftop Nightlife Experience ✨

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.