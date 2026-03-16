The Chicago Hotel Collection Announces Centennial Celebration for the Historic Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel

The Ambassador Centennial Gala, April 17th, 2026 The Chicago Hotel Collection Ambassador Gold Coast Lobby Ambassador Library Lounge

The historic Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel celebrates its 100th anniversary with a year-long series of events honoring a century of Chicago elegance and culture.

As we celebrate an incredible 100 years of history, we also look ahead with excitement to the next century of hospitality, experiences, and memories at the Ambassador.” — W. Pierce Hutchings, Manager, Ambassador Gold Coast

CHICAOG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legendary Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel, part of The Chicago Hotel Collection, will celebrate a remarkable milestone as the historic property marks its 100th anniversary in 2026. To honor a century of elegance, culture, and hospitality in Chicago’s prestigious Gold Coast neighborhood, the hotel will launch a year-long centennial celebration beginning April 17, 2026, featuring exclusive events, curated experiences, historical exhibitions, and special guest programming.

Originally opened in 1926, the Ambassador Hotel quickly emerged as one of Chicago’s most glamorous social destinations, welcoming celebrities, political leaders, and cultural icons from around the world. Over the decades, the hotel became internationally renowned through its legendary dining venue, The Pump Room, a glittering gathering place that hosted countless entertainers, dignitaries, and global tastemakers during the golden age of Chicago nightlife.

Today, under the stewardship of The Chicago Hotel Collection, the Ambassador Gold Coast continues its legacy as a refined boutique destination while introducing a renewed vision for hospitality, cultural programming, and social experiences in the heart of Chicago.

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A Year-Long Centennial Celebration

Throughout 2026, the Ambassador will host a dynamic calendar of signature events designed to celebrate its rich heritage while ushering in the next era of the iconic hotel.

Highlights of the centennial celebration include:

• The Ambassador Centennial Gala,

April 17th, 2026 - A spectacular black-tie gala honoring the hotel’s 100-year legacy. The evening will feature live entertainment, historic tributes, and an elegant dining experience in the hotel’s renowned Ambassador Room and Library Lounge, bringing together Chicago’s cultural leaders, tastemakers, and distinguished guests.

Reservations available at:

https://posh.vip/e/ambassador-gold-coast-100-year-anniversary

• Old Hollywood Nights

A monthly series of glamorous themed evenings inspired by the golden age of cinema, celebrating the celebrities and cultural icons who once frequented the Ambassador Hotel.

• Centennial Cocktail Program

A sophisticated cocktail program featuring reimagined historic recipes, crafted by the hotel’s mixologists and inspired by legendary guests and iconic moments from the hotel’s first century.

• Historical Exhibitions

Rotating displays of archival photography, memorabilia, and curated storytelling showcasing the hotel’s storied past and its influence on Chicago’s cultural landscape.

• International Chef and Cultural Events

Exclusive culinary events, chef collaborations, and cultural programs celebrating Chicago’s vibrant food, art, and hospitality communities.

• Limited-Edition Guest Experiences

Special anniversary stay packages and curated guest experiences offering commemorative gifts, exclusive event access, and immersive ways for guests to participate in the centennial celebration.

Honoring a Chicago Landmark

For nearly a century, the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel has stood as a symbol of Chicago elegance, cultural life, and historic hospitality. Situated in the heart of the Gold Coast, the property has long served as a gathering place for weddings, social events, corporate celebrations, and milestone occasions.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone for any hotel,” said W. Pierce Hutchings, Manager of the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel. “For generations, the Ambassador has been woven into the social fabric of Chicago. Our centennial celebration will honor that remarkable legacy while introducing a new era of experiences, events, and hospitality that will carry this historic hotel into its next century.”

The celebration will also highlight the hotel’s 10,000 square feet of historic event space, including the elegant Ambassador Room, the intimate Library Lounge, and the scenic Rooftop Terrace, which continue to host some of Chicago’s most memorable weddings, galas, and corporate gatherings.

A New Era for the Ambassador

The centennial marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel as The Chicago Hotel Collection continues to expand programming, guest experiences, and cultural events designed to attract both travelers and Chicago residents.

New initiatives include:

• Expanded culinary and cocktail programs

• Cultural programming and seasonal events

• Exclusive private club-style experiences

• Enhanced guest amenities and loyalty benefits

• Signature social events throughout the year

These initiatives are part of a broader vision to position the Ambassador Gold Coast as one of Chicago’s premier destinations for boutique hospitality, cultural gatherings, and elevated social experiences.

Additional centennial events, guest appearances, and partnerships will be announced throughout the year.

For the latest event announcements visit: https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/events

About the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel

Located in Chicago’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood, the Ambassador Gold Coast Hotel blends timeless architecture with contemporary boutique hospitality. The property offers elegant accommodations, vibrant dining and lounge experiences, and distinctive event spaces ideal for weddings, private celebrations, corporate events, and cultural gatherings.

As part of The Chicago Hotel Collection, the Ambassador continues its proud tradition of hosting memorable moments while embracing innovative hospitality experiences designed for today’s traveler.

https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/ambassadorgoldcoast

Ambassador Gold Coast — 100-Year Anniversary Celebration ✨

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