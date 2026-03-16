Movie Reviews and More Uncovers Luxury Wellness, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands at Hollywood Gifting Lounge

Terri Marie (Movie Reviews and More) interviews actress and entrepreneur Sofia Milos on the red carpet at The Marianna Group's "A Toast to Hollywood" luxury gifting lounge, Beverly Hills, March 12, 2026. © moviereviewsandmore Movie Reviews and More team with La Colina Retreats at "A Toast to Hollywood" gifting lounge, Beverly Hills, March 12, 2026. © moviereviewsandmore Joe Anselm of Freedom Man Band, star of upcoming film "Chasing Summer," at "A Toast to Hollywood" gifting lounge, Beverly Hills, March 12, 2026. © moviereviewsandmore Matilde G and Brooklyn Dylan (Movie Reviews and More featured artists) at "A Toast to Hollywood" gifting lounge, Beverly Hills, March 12, 2026. © moviereviewsandmore Above Board Coffee Liqueur with Movie Reviews and More at "A Toast to Hollywood" gifting lounge, Beverly Hills, March 12, 2026. © moviereviewsandmore

Independent media platform covers luxury brands and celebrity guests at Hollywood industry showcase.

We always look forward to covering this event because it brings together such a diverse collection of innovative brands and fascinating people.” — Brian Sebastian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More covered The Marianna Group's "A Toast to Hollywood" luxury gifting lounge on March 12, 2026, held in Beverly Hills during Oscars week. Presented by beauty entrepreneur and brand strategist Heather Marianna, the invitation-only event brought together celebrities, entertainment professionals, and premium brands in an elegant afternoon celebrating innovation across wellness, beauty, lifestyle, food and beverage categories, and more.

Movie Reviews and More correspondents Terri Marie and Brian Sebastian conducted interviews with celebrity guests and connected with brand founders and attendees throughout the venue, capturing content distributed across the platform's extensive network including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, social media, and more.

"We always look forward to covering this event because it brings together such a diverse collection of innovative brands and fascinating people," said Brian Sebastian, founder and host of Movie Reviews and More. "From discovering groundbreaking wellness concepts to connecting with talented entrepreneurs, these showcases represent the intersection of luxury, innovation, and authentic storytelling that our audience values."

The gifting lounge featured carefully curated brands across multiple categories. La Colina Retreats showcased the private boutique wellness estate nestled in Southern Chile's Andes Mountains, where founder Carol Register, a SINC Certified Master NeuroCoach, offers transformational nature-based experiences combining nervous system recalibration and wealth identity alignment. The estate hosts world leaders, creatives, and visionaries in an immersive sanctuary surrounded by glacier-capped volcanoes, pristine lakes, and ancient waterfalls.

The suite featured many brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle categories, including Above Board Coffee Liqueur, Pixi Beauty (providing red carpet makeup touch-ups), Tru Energy® Skincare, N8iV Beauty, Beaut. Beauty Co., Gold Naturals Hemp, Griz Fit, Libra Lash & Lip Co., Limitless Living Feng Shui, Essence Ring, VIVÉA44 Beauty, Phylo Beauty, and Bold & Zeal fashion supporting the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

All attendees departed with curated gift bags featuring products from brands including Cotrini luxury skincare, Avid Love lingerie and loungewear, Velvet Eyewear, Wise Girl Cosmetics, and books by featured authors. The event's charitable partner, Kiss My Paws Rescue, reflected the suite's commitment to animal welfare.

Terri Marie (@terrimarienonstop) conducted red carpet interviews with celebrity attendees including actress and entrepreneur Sofia Milos, internationally recognized for her seven-year role as Detective Yelina Salas on CBS's CSI: Miami and her acclaimed portrayal of mafia boss Annalisa Zucca on HBO's The Sopranos. Sofia is the founder of RADIANT by Sofia Milos, a Florence-crafted luxury skincare line featuring up to 21 active natural ingredients sourced from Italian organic farms.

Brian Sebastian interviews included Joe Anselm, an actor known for his role in the upcoming film Chasing Summer (2026), who attended the event promoting his new movie while representing the intersection of film and music through his band, Freedom Man Band.

"It's always great to see familiar faces at these events," Sebastian added. "Singer Brooklyn Dylan, who's been featured on our show and occasionally co-hosts, was there, and we got to catch up with singer Matilde G, an incredibly talented artist we've previously featured. These connections remind us why we love what we do—building community around creativity and innovation."

Connect with Brian Sebastian on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/brian-sebastian-13921447.

Disclaimer: This gifting lounge event is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an award-winning independent media platform providing entertainment coverage, lifestyle interviews, and red carpet reporting from major Hollywood events. Founded by Brian Sebastian, the show streams live every Tuesday across iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, K4HD Radio, Talk4media, and 100+ global platforms. The platform features celebrity interviews, film reviews, music coverage, and lifestyle content distributed via YouTube, social media, and podcast networks. Follow @moviereviewsnmore.

Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization, founded to support and amplify independent arts and artists. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore.

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