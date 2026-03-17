$100M HBCU AI Supercomputer Initiative Officially Launches Following Historic Black History Month Briefing

The HBCU Supercomputer Gap Progress on HBCU AI Infrastructure Contribute skill and funds to the HBCU Initiative

The Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development & Udu Technologies Inc. Unveil $100M Vision to Architect the Future of AI Innovation

Builders of culturally relevant AI have called out for resources for at least 6 years now. I am excited that we get to play a big role in empowering them to change the world for millions” — Alexander Tsado

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an exciting and historic briefing on February 28, The Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development (MGIHD) and Udu Technologies Inc. have officially announced the launch of the HBCU Supercomputer Initiative. Convening a powerful coalition of visionary technologists, educators, investors, and advocates, the event successfully shifted the conversation from honoring the resilience of the past 100 years to architecting the wealth and innovation of the next century.The briefing laid out a bold declaration: building the Starline Supercomputer, a sovereign AI network anchored at America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and partner universities across the Caribbean and Africa.The Imperative for Sovereign Compute: Currently, foundational AI models are trained on data that offers less than 5% coverage of Black culture, leading to dangerous biases in healthcare, finance, and history. The HBCU Supercomputer Initiative aims to bridge this "compute gap," ensuring the global African diaspora moves from being mere consumers of technology to the sovereign shapers of the intelligence layer.By owning the infrastructure rather than just accessing public AI tools, this initiative enables the creation of culturally relevant AI capable of:- Agent-Based Economic Modeling: Designing systems that understand the informal sectors that make up 80% of African economies.- Localized Healthcare: Tracking and treating tropical diseases like Rift Valley Fever with local data.- Community Wealth Tracking: Ensuring small businesses in underrepresented communities capture economic flows during global mega-events.- Sovereign Climate Research: Driving atmospheric carbon modeling led by the countries most impacted by climate change.Voices of the Coalition: The groundbreaking briefing was guided by a premier lineup of institutional architects, including:- Dr. Julius W. Garvey, M.D., Founder, Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development.Alex Tsado, Founder & CEO, Udu Technologies Inc.- Dr. Muhsinah L. Morris, Ph.D., Director of Metaverse Programs & Professor of the Practice, Morehouse College. During the event, Dr. Morris powerfully stated, "Intelligence is actually being re-architected... the question is, will we have helped shape it? Will we build it? Will we have any ownership over it?".- Dr. Godfrey Madigu, Dean, Strathmore Institute of Mathematical Sciences (SIMS).- Evan Poncelet, Executive Director, Venture Black | Founding Managing Partner, Dreamward Ventures.- Pierre Akinroluyo, Founder & CEO, Albino Whale Holdings | Managing Director, Wilson Holdings Group.- Sylvie Bello, Founder & CEO, Cameroon American Council (CAC).A Call to Funders and BuildersMGIHD is currently raising $100 million to build this revenue-generating infrastructure. The coalition is issuing an open call to Family Offices, Foundations, and VCs for feasibility studies and implementation capital. Furthermore, the initiative is calling on the "Avengers" of the tech and strategy world— consultants, software engineers, researchers, and GPU cluster specialists—to join the movement.Read the Full Recap & Join the InitiativeKey actions you can take are to read our blog on the full webinar and fill out the collaborator and funder interest form below"The future will not be inherited. It will be built."About The Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Development (MGIHD). At MGIHD, our vision goes beyond getting people back to work. We focus on the whole person — developing the personal and professional skills they need to have an impact in their future roles and empower their communities. We leverage strong relationships with our partner firms and our collective experience of several decades to deliver highly employable and well-trained populations to local employers. Contact: info@themarcusgarvey.orgAbout Udu Technologies — Home of Africa AI Udu Technologies is your Trusted AI Concierge, empowering governments and enterprises to realize their AI dreams — unlocking the power of AI across Africa, the Caribbean, and the rest of the world. With decades of expertise, including former Nvidia engineers and global AI experts, Udu brings unparalleled technical depth and cultural insight to every engagement. Contact: team@udutech.co | udutech.co.Media & Communications ContactsUdu Technologies: Oluchi Nsofor, Communications Specialist | team@udutech.co | udutech.coMGIHD: Dr. Julius W. Garvey, M.D., Founder | info@themarcusgarvey.orgFollow Us on Social MediaMGIHD: Instagram: @themarcusgarveyinstitute | Facebook: @The-Marcus-Garvey-Institute | TikTok: @themarcusgarveyin | X: @justice4garveyUdu Technologies: LinkedIn: Udu Technologies | Website: udutech.co | Instagram: @udu_tech | TikTok: @alex.tsado

Livestream of Launch Webinar

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