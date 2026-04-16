Edmonton Clinic Offers Non-Invasive Technology to Address Incontinence in Women and Men

Dr. Talita de Jager

Intimate Health Deploys Electromagnetic Solutions to Tackle Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Floor Weakness Without Surgery

We aren't just treating symptoms; we are helping people get back to their daily lives with the confidence they thought was gone for good.” — Dr. Talita de Jager

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As urinary incontinence continues to affect an estimated one in four Canadians, Intimate Health is utilizing advanced High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to provide non-surgical pelvic floor rehabilitation in Edmonton The clinic’s framework addresses a significant gap in the primary care landscape where pelvic floor dysfunction following childbirth, prostate surgery, or aging often remains underserved. By deploying EMSELLA, a Health Canada-approved medical device, Intimate Health offers a medically validated alternative to invasive urological procedures and long-term pharmaceutical reliance."Pelvic floor health is a critical component of adult wellness that is frequently overlooked in traditional medical models," says Dr. Talita de Jager, Founder and lead practitioner at Intimate Health. "Our objective is to utilize focused electromagnetic energy to restore pelvic muscle tone and tissue function, providing a high-efficacy recovery option with no patient downtime."The EMSELLAtreatment, often referred to as the "Kegel Throne," utilizes HIFEM energy to stimulate deep pelvic floor muscle contractions. While traditional exercises often fail to reach the deep tissues needed for bladder support, a single 28-minute EMSELLAsession delivers the equivalent of over 11,000 supramaximal contractions.This fully automated therapy is performed while the patient remains fully clothed and is indicated for the treatment of stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence in both women and men . By "re-educating" the muscles, the treatment restores the structural foundation of the pelvic floor to eliminate leaks and reduce the sudden, overwhelming urge to use the restroom.Addressing the Public Health GapAs regenerative medicine becomes a baseline expectation in the 2026 healthcare landscape, Intimate Health serves as a specialized hub for Edmonton residents seeking evidence-based pelvic wellness. The clinic’s protocols focus on rapid physiological response—addressing everything from postpartum recovery to post-prostatectomy support—to improve long-term pelvic stability and overall quality of life.About Intimate HealthIntimate Health is an Edmonton, Alberta-based medical clinic specializing in non-invasive pelvic floor rehabilitation and regenerative intimate wellness. Led by Dr. Talita de Jager, a family physician with 15 years of experience, the clinic provides evidence-based, inclusive care for patients of all backgrounds. For more information, visit myintimatehealth.ca

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